New Era of Companies with Sustainability & Social Outreach (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NASDAQ: $CTAS) (NYSE: $ARMK) (NASDAQ: $SGC)

Investorideas.com releases a sector snapshot report on the growing focus towards community & social outreach, sustainable practices in textile/apparel sector

Global Fiber Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:GFTX)

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resources covering sports and retail stocks releases a sector snapshot reporting on the growing focus towards community & social outreach as well as sustainable practices in the textile and apparel industries.Read the full article on Investorideas.comIn recent news, “Sustainability has gained a lot of traction in the textile industry over the last few years. Purchase decisions are no longer only made on the basis of fashion and comfort. Consumers are increasingly demanding more eco-friendly textiles.”With this growing attention towards sustainable solutions in the broader textile market, there is a need to create and implement meaningful solutions across a range of market segments. Global Fiber Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:GFTX) and Regent Apparel are announcing a collaboration to create a solution in the uniform apparel and napery segments.Global Fiber Technologies, Inc. is a publicly traded fiber technology company founded in 2016 and headquartered in New Jersey that is dedicated to helping the world by utilizing their portfolio of technologies to create a cleaner, greener and more efficient world for the textile industry.“This collaboration will utilize the strengths of each company to tailor a sustainability solution that meets the needs in the hospitality industry,” said Paul Serbiak, CEO of GFTX, who went on to say, “We look forward to collaborating to build products that deliver on the vision of a more sustainable future for this important market segment.”Family-owned Regent Apparel has almost a century of experience manufacturing uniforms for businesses throughout the country. Their uniform take-back program will divert thousands of pounds of textiles from landfills and redirect them to GFTX to utilize their innovative technology to provide truly circular solutions to its customers.“As a manufacturer of tangible products, we believe we have a responsibility to identify sustainable end-of-lifecycle product management tools,” said Alexis Miller Lettis, Regent’s VP & Director of Sustainability. “Our customers are increasingly looking for ways to operate more sustainably and we are very excited about GFTX’s ability to up-cycle our products.”Chris Giordano, Global’s President and Chairman said: “We are extremely enthusiastic and eager to start working with a group like Regent. Regent has been a leader in the uniform space for over 95 years and has a reputation for producing very high-quality merchandise. They are also a very forward-thinking company dedicated to the idea of helping make the earth a better place by offering sustainable products to the corporate uniform market. Our proprietary technology will be important to the collaboration between us and to the industry in the years to come. We very much look forward to working with the Regent team to create co-branded sustainable products together.”Earlier in the year, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) announced its collaboration with JW Marriott, part of Marriott International, Inc., which debut a new collection of wardrobe essentials across 51 of the brand's hotels worldwide. In addition to the new collection launch, JW Marriott properties in the US participated in a unique garment-recycling program managed by Cintas that responsibly reuses the brand's retired uniform line."We are excited about the new wardrobe launch as it will give JW Marriott associates the opportunity to mix and match garments that best fit their job function, personality and style preferences," said Mitzi Gaskins, Vice President and Global Brand Leader of JW Marriott. "JW Marriott's participation in Cintas' garment-recycling program aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainable practices and will help support key eco-friendly brand-wide initiatives."Not only are companies looking at recycling programs and sustainability but also their social and community responsibilities. Recently, more than 12,000 Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) team members across the globe volunteered their time at 350 service projects in 15 countries during Aramark’s annual day of community service, Aramark Building Community Day (ABC Day). This year, Aramark joined the National Football League’s (NFL) Huddle for 100, a volunteer campaign that encourages fans to partner with them, the players and teams to donate 100 minutes of time, to help shape local communities for the next 100 years, with the goal of reaching 100 million minutes.Superior Group of Companies(NASDAQ: SGC), who recently announced Michael Attinella, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer will be presenting at the Fall Investor Summit at the JW Marriott Essex House, New York on September 16, is one other company working towards better manufacturing practices.Superior Group of Companies and its family of brands have had a long-standing commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, which since 2011 includes partnering with the Salvadoran Foundation for Health and Human Development (FUSAL). Their program, "Libras de Amor" (translated: "Pounds of Love"), is focused on reducing malnutrition in children, and creating a self-sustaining environment for families in high-risk communities in El Salvador. Disclosure: This industry article featuring GFTX a paid for service on Investorideas ( two thousand)



