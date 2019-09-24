“Vulnerable Populations” Symposium Highlights Mental Health Treatment in Nevada

(Left to Right) Assemblyman Steve Yeager, SNAAP President David Marlon, State Senator Scott Hammond, and Dan Muscgrove at the SNAAP Annual Symposium in Las Vegas.

Professionals from all over Las Vegas joined The State of Nevada Association of Addiction Professionals for its annual symposium.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The State of Nevada Association of Addiction Professionals held its annual symposium on September 13, 2019, from 9 am to 4 pm. The event took place at Desert Parkway Behavioral Healthcare Hospital and highlighted “vulnerable populations” as the main topic.

The objective of the symposium was to expose attendants to a broad range of issues and topics that are in play when observing addiction and mental health problems that are unique to vulnerable populations. Topics such as Adverse Childhood Experiences Study (ACE) and Trauma-Informed Care (TIC). Also discussed were family systems, the neurochemistry of addiction, Medicaid payer issues, and legislative perspectives.

Speakers included David Marlon, LADC, Gina Morelli, LCSW, LCADC, Kimberly Landero, LMFT, CPC, Allison Zednicek, Cynthia Moreno Tuohy, BSW, NCAC II, CDC III, SAP, Cody Phiney, MA, Dr. Joseph Bradley, and a special legislative panel with Assemblyman Steve Yeager, Senator Scott Hammond, and Political Activist Dan Muscgrove.

“We should be doing everything we can to ensure that treatment is available and accessible to those who need it,” said Nevada Assemblyman Steve Yeager (D). “The SNAAP event moves us towards that goal by bringing treatment professionals together to collaborate on solutions. It was an honor to attend the event and provide an update on past legislative accomplishment as well as future legislative plans.”

“So pleased to have been included,” said Cody Phinney, Deputy Administrator. “Medicaid is a source of coverage for about 20% of the population so it is critical that we have these connections to make sure critical services are available.”

Individuals from both sides of the political aisle were present, with 77 total attendees. Those present include Judge Cedric Kerns and treatment center representatives from Crossroads, Ignite Treatment for Teens, Care Coalition, Mission High school, Destinations for Teens, and Seven Hills.

“The Las Vegas community is no stranger to mental illness, addiction, homelessness, and lack of resources,” said David Marlon, LADC, President of SNAAP. “It continues to amaze me the number of individuals in the community who are committed to increasing resources, access to treatment, and helping the vulnerable populations of Nevada. We have a lot of work ahead of us but we have a solid base for change.”

About the State of Nevada Association for Addiction Professionals

State of Nevada Association for Addiction Professionals (SNAAP) is dedicated to the development of addiction focus professionals by unifying and empowering them to achieve professional excellence through education ethics in diversity and standards of practice through professional development and research. SNAAP is an affiliate of NAADAC. By joining SNAAP you are also a member of NAADAC.



