Introducing KronicPay Flat Rate Merchant Services Solutions for Your "Growing" Business

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founders of Canna Group LLC, a company that specializes in electronic payment solutions for all High-Risk businesses, have partnered to bring you a "Proprietary" Payment Processing Solution called KronicPay, and is available for all high-risk verticals including but not limited to CBD, MMJ and Vape!

KronicPay a Division of Canna Group LLC has combined the best of both worlds to present a full Seed to Sales business solution; by leveraging cutting edge technology to track and illustrate transparency on payment transactions processed for all eCommerce merchants global.

Effortlessly sell, manage, report and grow your retail business in every way with KronicPay’s unmatched POS, multi-outlet retail and inventory management system.

With the new KronicPay solution you’ll Increase accuracy and save time. Syncing your card reader means no more double-entry, human error, or manual end-of-day reconciliation. Plus, you can expect payments to appear in your bank account in a few working days, not weeks.

Company spokesperson and Founder Sami Spiezio stated, “we’re going to revolutionize the payment industry by providing our State-of-the-art FLAT RATE Payment Processing Solutions to the high-risk space. We’ve eliminated all the erroneous fees that most Merchants are subject to now, including but not limited to, ZERO TRANSACTION FEES and NO RESERVE WHATSOEVER; delivering a complete AFFORDABLE operating system for your business”.

If you’d like more information or establish a Merchant account simply access this link and fill out the opt in form provided: https://gethighrisk.wufoo.com/forms/q18nwdbx0myo7ed

About Canna Group LLC:

At Canna Group LLC, merchants will find a committed team of experts ready to help their business succeed by giving them the ability to accept credit cards- no matter what business they are in. They are leaders in the field and have been helping merchants improve sales and customer satisfaction since 1992. Canna Group LLC offers Domestic Payment Processing Solutions for the hardest to place merchants, and their merchants really appreciate that they do. This includes all major card brands for even harder to place merchants such as CBD and MMJ related industries. Canna Group LLC is also a Full-Service Merchant Processor Provider.

For more information, please visit http://www.kronicpay.com

