Don't Miss the New Single of artist Hgroove

Hgroove's new single 'Que Pasa' is already a big success

Every time I have a live show people want to know more about me or where they can find my material. It motivates me knowing that there is an audience that likes and wants more of the content I release” — Hgroove

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ecuadorian singer Hgroove (Hassan Dahik), releases his new single ‘ Que Pasa ' with great success https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lqa40ePUU40 'Que Pasa' is a bilingual song, and as the singer explained, "I like singing in Spanish because it’s my first language so I find it comes more naturally to me, but what I like about English is I am able to communicate to other demographics. That’s why I prefer using both."For a while now, we have been dancing to the rhythm of his two previous singles ‘Amazing Life,’ and ‘Freestyle Fiesta,’ available on all streaming platforms.Hgroove lives in L.A., where his music can be heard at well-known venues such as The Mint, and The State Social House. His high energy Latin sound is a mix of Ska, Funk, Hip Hop and Rock.He is best known and praised for his live shows. The frontman and bassist plays with intensity and a hyper spirit, which gets every crowd dancing. When Hgroove was 11 years old, he went to his dad’s house in Chicago and discovered a room full of instruments. He was automatically drawn to the bass. He picked up the instrument and hasn’t stopped grooving for 15 years."I love expressing myself through music. Music was my way of fighting back against my problems when I was growing up. It was like a safe place where I could communicate with others about how I understood life and experienced the world," Hassan said.He was a self-taught bassist for 6 years before he began his music education at Universidad de Las Americas. He studied bass performance for 3 years, during which he often performed live and gained a following because of his energetic showmanship and melodic songwriting.In 2015 Hgroove received a scholarship to attend LA College of Music where he received a degree in Songwriting. During that time, he continued to build his following in Los Angeles, all that while independently writing, recording and releasing music.Anyone who attends an Hgroove performance will leave feeling energized and in high spirits! As Hgroove said, "Every time I have a live show, the response is very positive and people want to know more about me or where they can find my material. It motivates me knowing that there is an audience that likes and wants more of the content I release."Follow him on Instagram to keep up with his work! @hgrooveofficial

'Que Pasa' by Hgroove



