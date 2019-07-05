Model Charlee Carlton Lands the Cover of FHM Sweden

James Patrick

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- We have seen the spectacular model Charlee Carlton in a number of magazines around the world. But this month Charlee achieved what every model dreams of: being on the cover of FHM!Charlee Carlton is not only an international print model, she is also an honor student in a Health Informatics Master’s program.You may wonder where her beauty comes from. She is an exotic mix of Indian, French, Irish, and Brazilian.Charlee has been modeling for a few years now. She focuses more on glamour and fitness but recently has been transitioning into fashion and lifestyle. She has shot for magazines in Australia, Europe, Canada, Austria, and the U.S.Her main passion is success. She strives to succeed with each goal that she sets.When she is not busy working on her degree, she is planning her next trip. She travels throughout the year for photoshoots and always makes sure she has a little extra time to enjoy the scenery, food, and activities at each locale.Stay tuned because she will be signing with an agency this summer to begin her acting career in commercials, series appearances, movies, etc.We asked her what her ideal role would be, to what she responded: “The perfect role for me to portray would be a detective in a mystery crime thriller. I love movies with suspense that feature women as the hero”.Follow her on Instagram @covergirlcharlee to keep up with her projects!



