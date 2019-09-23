Hosted in Canada Offering Shared Canadian web Hosting Plans for Businesses

Best web hosting Canada

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's only natural for a large number of good reasons for a Canadian business to prefer finding web hosting based in their own country. The good news is Hosted in Canada is answering the call for secure and reliable Canada website hosting that potentially delivers a great return on investment. The company recently announced they have expanded their catalogue to include shared hosting plans that meet the need of virtually any size business exploring web hosting and email hosting in Canada. Security, dependability and top customer service stand as high business priorities.

“We are very happy to be able to be a Canada website hosting firm that understands how shared hosting can be a valuable resource that meets many of our client needs,” commented a spokesperson from HostedInCanada.com. “If having your business data stored in Canada is a priority because of PIPEDA legislation, and your looking things like corporate email, being well protected against cyber crimes and hacking, you're looking in the right place. We'd love the chance to exceed your high expectations.”

According to the company, their shared web hosting plans deliver a remarkable 99.9% uptime guarantee, unlimited websites, mailing lists and email accounts and many other benefits all backed up by 24 hour a day / 7 day a week Canada-based customer support and built on ultra-high performance, lightning-fast servers. Shared web hosting plans begin at a base of just under $4 a month and are broken up into three categories to address different sized businesses and their general needs. A Hosted In Canada professional is always more than willing to discuss which plan would best fit a potential new client based on their deep experience.

Chris S., from Toronto, recently said, “Our small company has run into some issues before with two different web hosting companies, one in America. Turning to Hosted in Canada was a great move for us and very timely too. Since we are doing some email marketing, their email hosting Canada plan that's part of our shared hosting is exactly what we were looking for. Five stars all the way.”

For more information on Hosted In Canada be sure to visit https://www.hostedincanada.com/canadian-web-hosting/

