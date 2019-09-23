Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $16.2 Million in Infrastructure Grants to 26 Airports in Oklahoma

WASHINGTON U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that theFederal Aviation Administration(FAA) will award $986 million in airport infrastructure grants, the fifth allotment of the total $3.18 billion inAirport Improvement Program(AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

This significant investment in airport improvements in Oklahoma will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The grants to airports in Oklahoma include the following awards:

$238,348 to Antlers Municipal Airport for runway lighting and guidance systems, to remove non-hazardous obstructions and to improve airport drainage.

$300,000 to Clinton-Sherman Airport in Burns Flat for runway lighting and guidance systems, to remove non-hazardous obstructions and to improve airport drainage.

$299,999 to Carlton Landing Field Airport in Canadian for runway rehabilitation and to install runway lighting.

$600,000 to Cherokee Municipal Airport for runway rehabilitation.

$302,000 to Mignon Land Municipal Airport in Cheyenne for runway and apron rehabilitation and for runway lighting.

$300,000 to Cleveland Municipal Airport for runway and apron rehabilitation and to remove non-hazardous obstructions.

$300,000 to Cordell Municipal Airport for runway rehabilitation and to install runway guidance systems.

$249,474 to Fountainhead Lodge Airpark in Eufaula for runway and apron rehabilitation.

$300,000 to Gage Airport for runway rehabilitation.

$744,462 to Grandfield Municipal Airport for runway rehabilitation.

$144,277 to Guymon Municipal Airport to install runway lighting.

$300,000 to Healdton Municipal Airport for runway and apron rehabilitation and to remove non-hazardous obstructions.

$400,000 to Holdenville Municipal Airport for runway and apron rehabilitation and to remove non-hazardous obstructions.

$300,000 to Hominy Municipal Airport for runway and apron rehabilitation and to remove non-hazardous obstructions.

$300,000 to Talihina Municipal Airport in Latimer County for runway lighting, to install runway guidance systems, and to remove non-hazardous obstructions.

$1.38 million to Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport for taxiway rehabilitation.

$300,000 to Lindsay Municipal Airport for runway lighting, to install runway guidance systems, and to remove non-hazardous obstructions.

$300,000 to Scott Field in Mangum for runway and apron rehabilitation and for runway lighting.

$301,811 to Medford Municipal Airport for taxiway rehabilitation.

$5.12 million to University of Oklahoma Westheimer Airport in Norman for taxiway rehabilitation.

$300,000 to Christman Airfield in Okeene to acquire an emergency generator.

$300,000 to Okemah Municipal Airport to improve airport drainage and improve the terminal building.

$1.84 million to Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City a Voluntary Airport Low Emissions (VALE) Program.

$300,000 to Tishomingo Airpark for runway and apron rehabilitation and to remove non-hazardous obstructions.

$300,000 to Walters Municipal Airport for runway and apron rehabilitation and to remove non-hazardous obstructions.

$300,000 to Waynoka Municipal Airport for runway rehabilitation and to install a runway guidance system.

$400,000 to the state of Oklahoma to update the State System Plan Study.

The FAA will award grants to 354 airports in 44 states and two territories Micronesia and Puerto Rico. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals.The construction and equipment supported by these grants will enhance safety and capacity while promoting economic growth in the regions served by each airport.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAAs most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs.Under Secretary Chaos leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

See a complete listing of grants on our website.



