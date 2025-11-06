U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy & FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford Outline Series of Proactive Actions to Maintain Safety in the National Air Space

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Bryan Bedford today outlined the proactive actions the FAA will take to maintain the highest standards of safety in the national airspace system. This includes achieving a temporary 10 percent reduction in flights at 40 high traffic airports across the country.

Since the beginning of the shutdown, controllers have been working without pay, and staffing triggers at air traffic facilities across the country have been increasing. This has resulted in increased reports of strain on the system from both pilots and air traffic controllers. This past weekend, there were 2,740 delays at various airports.

“My department has many responsibilities, but our number one job is safety. This isn’t about politics – it’s about assessing the data and alleviating building risk in the system as controllers continue to work without pay,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “It’s safe to fly today, and it will continue to be safe to fly next week because of the proactive actions we are taking.”

“We are seeing signs of stress in the system, so we are proactively reducing the number of flights to make sure the American people continue to fly safely,” said Federal Aviation Administrator Bryan Bedford. “The FAA will continue to closely monitor operations, and we will not hesitate to take further action to make sure air travel remains safe.”

Read the full emergency order here.

Summary of Actions:

A 4 percent reduction in operations will take effect Friday, November 7, ramping up to 6 percent by November 11, 8 percent by November 13, and 10 percent by November 14.

The FAA will also:

Prohibit some visual flight rule approaches (VFR) at facilities with staffing triggers.

Limit commercial space launches to non-peak hours so they are prohibited between 11:01 a.m. and 2:59 p.m. UTC.

Prohibit parachute operations and photo missions near facilities with a staffing trigger.

These actions were directly informed by the FAA’s review of aviation safety data, including voluntary, confidential safety reports that pilots and air traffic controllers file. The data indicates increased stress on the system, which increases risk.

Additional Information:

Airlines will be required to issue full refunds. They will not be required to cover secondary costs. This is the normal procedure when a delay or cancellation is not at the fault of the carrier.

The order does not require a reduction in international flights. Carriers may use their own discretion to decide which flights are canceled to reach the order’s goal.

Decisions to increase or decrease these flight reductions will be informed by safety data.

The 40 affected high impact airports include:

ANC – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport

ATL – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

BOS – Boston Logan International Airport

BWI – Baltimore/Washington International Airport

CLT – Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CVG – Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

DAL – Dallas Love Field

DCA – Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

DEN – Denver International Airport

DFW – Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

DTW – Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

EWR – Newark Liberty International Airport

FLL – Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport

HNL – Honolulu International Airport

HOU – William P. Hobby Airport

IAD – Washington Dulles International Airport

IAH – George Bush Houston Intercontinental Airport

IND – Indianapolis International Airport

JFK – New York John F. Kennedy International Airport

LAS – Las Vegas McCarran International Airport

LAX – Los Angeles International Airport

LGA – New York LaGuardia Airport

MCO – Orlando International Airport

MDW – Chicago Midway International Airport

MEM – Memphis International Airport

MIA – Miami International Airport

MSP – Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport

OAK – Oakland International Airport

ONT – Ontario International Airport

ORD – Chicago O’Hare International Airport

PDX – Portland International Airport

PHL – Philadelphia International Airport

PHX – Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

SAN – San Diego International Airport

SDF – Louisville International Airport

SEA – Seattle–Tacoma International Airport

SFO – San Francisco International Airport

SLC – Salt Lake City International Airport

TEB – Teterboro Airport

TPA – Tampa International Airport