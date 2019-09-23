Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $23.2 Million in Infrastructure Grants to 11 Airports in Virginia

WASHINGTON U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that theFederal Aviation Administration(FAA) will award $986 million in airport infrastructure grants, the fifth allotment of the total $3.18 billion inAirport Improvement Program(AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

This significant investment in airport improvements in Virginia will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The following airports will receive grants:

Virginia Highlands in Abingdon, $4,150,000 grant funds the extension of Runway 6.

Washington Dulles International in Dulles, $854,786 grant funds Voluntary Airport Low Emissions Program (VALE) related equipment to include a low-emission air unit, a ground power unit and infrastructure for remote gate R28.

Richmond International in Highland Springs, $8,733,800 grant funds construction of a new taxiway.

Franklin Municipal-John Beverly Rose in Isle of Wright, $90,000 grant funds an airport drainage study.

Leesburg Executive in Leesburg, $205,000 grant funds construction of an airplane-parking apron.

Luray Caverns in Luray, $1,291,725 grant funds construction of an airplane-parking apron.

Manassas Regional/Harry P Davis Field in Manassas, $3,513,300 grant funds improvements to runway safety areas, the construction of a new taxiway and the rehabilitation of Runway 16R-34L.

Norfolk International in Norfolk, $3,591,524 grant funds taxiway rehabilitation, taxiway lighting, airfield guidance signs, and land acquisition for aircraft approaches.

Lynchburg Regional/Preston Glenn Field in Timberlake, $305,148 grant funds taxiway rehabilitation and the construction of an airplane-parking apron.

Warrenton-Fauquier in Warrenton, $150,000 grant funds runway and taxiway rehabilitation.

Shenandoah Valley Regional in Weyers Cave, $300,000 grant funds taxiway construction and the acquisition of safety and security equipment.

The FAA will award grants to 354 airports in 44 states and two territories Micronesia and Puerto Rico. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals.The construction and equipment supported by these grants will enhance safety and capacity while promoting economic growth in the regions served by each airport.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAAs most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs.Under Secretary Chaos leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

See a complete listing of grants on our website.



