Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $15.3 Million Infrastructure Grants to Arkansas Airports

WASHINGTON U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that theFederal Aviation Administration(FAA) will award $986 million in airport infrastructure grants, the fifth allotment of the total $3.18 billion inAirport Improvement Program(AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

This significant investment in airport improvements in Arkansas will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The following airports will receive grants:

Almyra Municipal, $393,110 to build a taxiway.

Woodruff County, $297,360 to improve a runway safety area, as well as rebuild runway lighting and rehabilitate a runway.

Batesville Regional, $115,934 to rehabilitate a runway and taxiway.

Frank Federer Memorial, $284,559 to rehabilitation runway lighting and install navigational aids

Calico Rock-Izard County, $149,892 to rehabilitate an apron, taxiway and runway.

Harrell Field, $251,739 to expand an apron and install perimeter fencing.

Cantrell Field, $1,139,605 to build an apron and taxiway.

J. Lynn Helms Sevier County, $596,094 to rehabilitate a runway.

Fordyce Municipal, $299,822 to install airport beacons, navigational aids, and rehabilitate a runway.

Heber Springs Municipal, $145,611 to remove obstructions and install airport beacons.

Bill and Hillary Clinton National/Adams Field, $3,905,785 to expand an apron.

Bill and Hillary Clinton National/Adams Field, $2,368,602 to expand an apron.

Searcy County, $300,000 to rehabilitate a runway, apron and taxiway.

Howard County, $299,623 to rebuild runway lighting.

North Little Rock Municipal, $266,391 to install weather reporting equipment.

Paris Municipal, $275,220 to install navigational aids and rehabilitate a runway and apron.

Russellville Regional, $1,575,202 to rebuild runway lighting and rehabilitate a runway.

Sheridan Municipal, $1,336,006 to build a taxiway.

Stuttgart Municipal Carl Humphrey Field, $520,284 to rebuild taxiway lighting and rehabilitate the taxiway.

Waldron Municipal, $292,613 to rebuild runway lighting and rehabilitate a runway.

Warren Municipal, $474,678 to rebuild an apron.

The FAA will award grants to 354 airports in 44 states and two territories Micronesia and Puerto Rico. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals.The construction and equipment supported by these grants will enhance safety and capacity while promoting economic growth in the regions served by each airport.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAAs most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs.Under Secretary Chaos leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

See a complete listing of grants on our website.



