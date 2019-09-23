Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $12.5 Million in Infrastructure Grants to 10 Airports in South Dakota

WASHINGTON U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that theFederal Aviation Administration(FAA) will award $986 million in airport infrastructure grants, the fifth allotment of the total $3.18 billion inAirport Improvement Program(AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

This significant investment in airport improvements in South Dakota will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The grants to airports in South Dakota include the following awards:

$1.6 million to Aberdeen Regional Airport for taxiway reconstruction and rehabilitation.

$2.38 million to Brookings Regional Airport for runway rehabilitations and apron reconstruction.

$45,000 to Faith Municipal Airport to conduct an environmental study.

$333,000 to Milbank Municipal Airport to acquire land for aircraft approaches.

$2.59 million to Sisseton Municipal Airport for taxiway reconstruction.

$67,500 to Sturgis Municipal Airport for taxiway construction, building construction and expanding an access road.

$179,390 to Marv Skie-Lincoln County Airport in Tea to install runway lighting and a guidance system, remove non-hazardous obstructions, install NAVAIDS, and conduct an aeronautical survey for RNAV approaches.

$2.57 million to Watertown Regional Airport for building expansion and improve utilities.

$1.95 million to Wessington Springs Airport for runway and taxiway reconstruction.

$823,500 to the South Dakota State Block Grant Program for runway, taxiway and apron rehabilitation projects at various non-primary airports.

The FAA will award grants to 354 airports in 44 states and two territories Micronesia and Puerto Rico. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals.The construction and equipment supported by these grants will enhance safety and capacity while promoting economic growth in the regions served by each airport.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAAs most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs.Under Secretary Chaos leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

See a complete listing of grants on our website.



