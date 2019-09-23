Leapest by EdCast Announces Partnership with TSO (The Stationery Office) to Expand its IT Training Catalog

Exciting news today as Leapest by EdCast announces partnership with TSO (The Stationery Office), the Official Publisher of AXELOS Global Best Practices.

ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, September 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leapest , an EdCast company, announced the addition of publications from TSO to its IT Training Catalog including the core publications of AXELOS ITIL Guidance, the most widely-adopted approach to IT service management in the world. Through this partnership, the business buyers on the Leapest Marketplace can conveniently procure these publications in digital format and benefit from business-only pricing.Leapest is dedicated to offer a comprehensive portfolio of learning products and simplify the global provisioning and sourcing of such by forming partnerships with leading learning organizations and publishers. With a sophisticated eCommerce platform combined with an integrated delivery engine and learning platform, Leapest is the go-to destination for 1600+ businesses from 100+ countries for their workforce upskilling and retraining programs.TSO, part of the Williams Lea Group, is the largest publisher in the UK by volume. It is the Official Publisher to the UK Government and Parliament and many commercial organizations including AXELOS Global Best Practice.“We are extremely proud of this partnership with TSO. It strengthens our catalog with industry-leading titles including the ITIL guidance from AXELOS Global Best Practice which helps organizations use IT to realize business change, transformation, and growth. Leapest Marketplace is part of EdCast which offers a state-of-the-art knowledge cloud to Global 2000 companies. The business buyers on the marketplace as well as the enterprises on EdCast Learning Experience Platform (LXP) will have access to the official content from TSO to prepare the workforce of the future,” Sukhbir Jasuja, Managing Director, Leapest Marketplace.“TSO are pleased to announce that we have entered into an agreement with Leapest to distribute key parts of our Best Practice publication portfolio. We believe that great content deserves a great audience so we are very pleased to add Leapest to our roster of channel partners.” - Justin Kitchener, Account Director, TSO.About Leapest by EdCastLeapest offers a marketplace for learning solutions including courseware, eLearning, business simulations, certifications and instructor service. Our current catalog features key topics in IT and soft skills training. Leapest provides the ease to a comprehensive portfolio of in-demand training topics. Architected for agility, scalability, and reliability, we focus on building and enriching an ecosystem in corporate training.About TSOThe Stationery Office, commonly referred to as TSO, is a global publisher providing content and technology solutions for our clients. TSO is part of Williams Lea, a global leader in communication services and is the Official Publisher for AXELOS.Founded in 1996 after privatisation of Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, TSO has a 200-year heritage of secure delivery as publisher of printed and digital solutions to the UK Government and Public Sector.ITILis a registered trademark of AXELOS Limited. All rights reserved.



