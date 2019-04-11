Leapest by EdCast Welcomes ITSM Zone as Content Partner

Leapest, an EdCast company, continues to expand its marketplace with robust online training content from ITSM Zone.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ITSM Zone is an accredited provider of ITIL, OBASHI, COBIT, ISO20000, RESILIA, Business Relationship Management, DevOps and SIAM courses. It has been authoring training content since 2007 with an in-house team of experts ensuring the content is of high-quality, relevant and up-to-date.In today’s fast-paced technology world, digital transformation initiatives are taking place far and wide. The role of IT service management is becoming more and more essential as technology is incorporated into the core of the business. ITSM Zone portfolio provides learning opportunities to IT service management practitioners ensuring that it covers all stages of their careers.“ Businesses need to maximize the return on their training investment. We observe growing interest among companies to procure online learning for their employees to allow their geographically separated teams to train at the same time and to reduce time out of the office. We are excited to join Leapest Marketplace to enable more organizations either training providers or enterprises to procure our content for continuous upskilling, “ says Dave Agutter, Director ITSM Zone.“Partnership with industry leaders like ITSM Zone enhances our marketplace offerings as organizations look to identify their skill gaps and improve their capabilities as they go through the digital transformation journeys,” says Sukhbir Jasuja, CEO Leapest by EdCast About Leapest by EdCastLeapest offers a marketplace for training resources including courseware, eLearning, business simulations, certifications and instructor service. Our current catalog features key topics in IT training. Leapest provides the ease to a comprehensive portfolio of in-demand training topics. Architected for agility, scalability, and reliability, we focus on building and enriching an ecosystem in corporate training. Visit us at https://www.leapest.com About ITSM ZoneITSM Zone is a world leading global provider of accredited, online training for ITIL and IT Service Management professionals. They are specialists in ITIL and 'real world'​ online training courses in IT service management - delivering flexible, on-demand e-learning from any internet connected device. Originally ITIL Training Zone, the rebrand to ITMS Zone allowed expansion and a larger portfolio with training in VeriSM, OBASHI, DevOps, BRM, ISO20000, Agile Service Management and more, while retaining the ethic of customer support being paramount.



