Cloud-Based Virtual Learning Platform 2019 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

Overview:

Cloud-Based Virtual Learning Platform is an effective online teaching platform. The platform helps different schools, colleges, and educational institutions to offer online tutoring services to their students through an online portal. Such platforms eliminate the traditional face-to-face teaching style. The platform is database driven.

The rising credibility of online learning has made distance education quite popular among students. On the other side, the educational institutions and different technology companies are now compelling to develop effective solutions to make virtual learning quite effective.

A Cloud-Based Virtual Learning Platform motivates schools, colleges, and institutions to carry out virtual classes without affecting the collaborative learning, student engagement, and interactivity.

Market Segmentation of Online Learning Platform:

The Global Cloud-Based Virtual Learning Platform market is segmented on the basis of end-users and regions.

Based on the end-users, the platform is segmented into K-12 Schools and Higher Education Institutions.

During the year 2015, the higher education institutions industry dominated the market. It is expected that it will dominate the market during the forecast period. The reason is most of the universities have now started offering certification and post-graduate courses online. On the other side, acquisition of different educational hardware, for example, IWBs- Interactive Whiteboards, tablets, and projectors will also drive the growth of this market. The research shows, this end-user segment will account for around xx% of the total global market share.

Geographic Market Segmentation of the platform:

The study includes information about consumption, production, market share, revenue, growth, and forecast of some major regions and countries. The major regions and countries are Europe, UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, Poland, Franc, Russia, United States, India, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Rest of Central & South America. Besides, the report includes countries of the Middle East and Africa region. They are United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Turkey, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria.

The experts have estimated that North America will dominate the global market during the forecast period, i.e., 2019 to 2025. The reason behind this is the increasing number of high-end digital infrastructure in the schools and colleges located in this region. After North America, in the second place, there will be Europe.

Leading Players Operating in the Market:

The growth and annual revenue of the leading market players can significantly influence the growth of the Global Cloud-Based Virtual Learning Platform market. Talking about prominent players who are dominating this market, they are Calten Softlabs, WizIQ, Blackboard, and Skytaps.

Some other top companies who come under this market are BIS Training, Degreed, Moodle, and BizLibrary.

Latest Market Update:

In January 2019, Blackboard Inc. announced that more than 500 educational institutions are delivering online programs via the company’s Software as a Service (SaaS) deployment. The company is now trying to collaborate with the institution located in other regions to expand its business.

