Leading Microbiologists to meet at SMi’s 9th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology Confex

SMi Reports: Renowned microbiologists and industry experts to meet on the Pharmaceutical Microbiology conference taking place in London in January 2020.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group presents the 9th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology conference on the 20 – 21 January 2020, taking place in London. The theme of the event is ‘Discovering contamination control and the current regulatory landscape’, where the two-day conference will be co-chaired by James Drinkwater, Chairman, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Sciences Society and Olivier Chancel, Sterility and Aseptic Process Assurance Expert, Boehringer Ingelheim.Industry case studies will disclose their experiences and strategies to Microbiology. The expert speakers include: Infarmed IP, STERIS Corp, AstraZeneca, MedImmune, GSK, MeiraGTx and many more.Highlights of the event:• Discuss the regulatory expectations and supportive guidance on bio-contamination control and monitoring in aseptic manufacturing of sterile products from PHSS• Gain valuable insight from key opinion leaders in a panel discussion on the impact of the Annex 1 revisions on pharmaceutical microbiology• Examine the common myths and urban legends in the pharmaceutical industry related to contamination control from STERIS• Explore container closure integrity and controls strategies ensuring product sterility from AstraZeneca• Revisit the role of the Official Medicines Control Laboratories as the GMP back up from Infarmed IPFor those interested in attending, there is an early bird offer with £400 savings for bookings made by 30th September, visit www.pharma-microbiology.com/einPR1 There will also be three interactive post-conference workshop day led by prominent expert speakers on Wednesday 22nd January, also at the same venue.Workshop A: ‘How to Develop a Risk Based Approach to Cleaning & Disinfection’ led by Jim Polarine, Senior Technical Service Manager, STERIS Corporation | 8.30-11.40Workshop B: ‘Designing an Environmental Monitoring Programme Disinfection’ led by Ian Symonds, Director/Pharmaceutical Consultant, SDA Pharma| 12.40-15.40Workshop C: ‘Rapid Micro Methods, Endotoxin Testing & LER’ led by Felix Alejandro Montero Julian, Scientific Director, bioMérieux | 15.40-18.40The full agenda and speaker line-up are available in the download brochure online at www.pharma-microbiology.com/einPR1 The event is proudly sponsored by:Associates of Cap Cod, bioMérieux, COPAN, METTLER TOLEDO, Reading Scientific Services Limited, Veltek AssociatesContact Information:For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukPharmaceutical Microbiology UK20th – 21st January 2020London, UK#SMiPharmaMicroUK--- ENDS –About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



