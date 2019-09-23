Author and Beekeeper Jeri Lee to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NOEL, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The resume of Jeri Lee could fill a book, and scribbled notes in diary form fills the shelves of her office. She says in 80 years she has collect lots of cobwebs from her brain and wonders if she shared them, could they help others?

At age 75 she started doing just that and self-published her book Singing in the Brain. Where she tells parts of her life struggle to stay alive through what would seem a nightmare to most.

Having survived death twice, her book shows you how to use meditation, visualization and self-hypnosis to “sing yourself healthy.”

In 1956, Jeri launched herself into what was then “the technical world.” It was the roots to our cell phone and internet life we know now. She became a switch board operator for “Ma Bell.”

Today she has stepped into Affiliated Marketing. From Ma Bell she went into the world of The Hartford Courant, then Stanley Tools, where she was a technical illustrator for new designs.

In 1969 Stanley World wrote an article on her that stated “Ambition + Ability = Getting Ahead. That is exactly what she has done.

From the early 70’s until now she has been self-employed with her three unique businesses: Ms Tic Crone Jewelry –Ms Tical Chinese Crested and SPIRITGAEA Foundation.

Five years ago Jeri took on the challenge of creating new ideas on how to help the bees defend themselves against mankind’ She became a beekeeper with the intention of contributing to the global effort to “Save the Bees.”

Einstein once said, “If the bee disappeared off the surface of the globe then man would only have four years of life left. No more bees, no more pollination, no more plants, no more animals, no more man.”

