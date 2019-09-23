Alontrus Group partners with TranSys Solutions to bring Blockchain Solutions to MEA & ASEAN Regions

TransSys Solutions & Alontrus Group enter into partnership to increase adoption of end-to-end Enterprise-Grade Blockchain solutions in MEA & ASEAN regions

UNITED STATES, September 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alontrus Group, headquartered in New York, New York and Dubai, UAE based TransSys Solutions announced a partnership agreement to assist global businesses in harnessing Blockchain innovation and drive enterprise-grade adoption from ideation to production.The TransSys and Alontrus Group partnership will leverage the combined strengths and collective core competencies of the organizations to offer consulting led Blockchain solutions that enable enterprises to leverage the breakthrough technology in solving real world problems.In the agreement, TransSys will bring its extensive Saas/PaaS/IaaS capabilities while Alontrus Group brings its proven technical literacy, business expertise, valuable insights and a long track record of enterprise-grade Blockchain implementations.The partnerships Blockchain solutions will be offered as horizontal solutions across industry verticals. This will allow organizations to set up truly connected ecosystems that will deliver real-time efficient transaction processing. The solutions will coexist with prevailing systems enabling customers to select the blockchain platform of their choice, as well as facilitate seamless integration of ecosystem participants.“This combination enables TransSys to take the lead in a very promising market segment—Emerging Technologies. The inclusion of the Oracle Blockchain Platform in our offering enables us to deploy more innovative products and solutions for our customers in MEA & ASEAN region. By joining forces, we are positioning ourselves as the clear strategic partner to assist our customers in taking full advantage of the revolution created by the developments of the breakthrough Blockchain Technology along with our cloud, Edge computing, IoT, artificial intelligence solutions.” said Prabu Balasubramanyan, Founder and Executive Director, TransSys Solutions.“This partnership will help Alontrus Group to take our story to new markets and geography after our success in the North American markets. We have built cross-cloud, cross-platform and cross-protocol expertise. Customers need a trusted partner that can design, develop and deploy enterprise blockchain initiatives. At each customer, Alontrus Group aims to deliver Next-Gen CRM solutions to grow their business.Alontrus, a certified partner for the Enterprise Blockchain (EBC) platform, developed by Dapps Inc. for global Salesforce CRM customers, will enable TransSys clients and other innovative companies with “new stack” software that accelerates digital transformation initiatives and increases business productivity while supporting a faster pace of product innovation”, said Vikal Kapoor, Founder of Alontrus Group and CEO of Dapps Inc., the leader in global CRM Blockchain solutions.About Alontrus GroupAlontrus Group is a Blockchain consulting, digital transformation and systems integration firm providing custom financial and insurance solutions that encompass AI, ML and IoT to enterprise companies. Their in-depth knowledge of various enterprise blockchains and cloud platforms allows them to offer a unique perspective to their customers. They were instrumental in introducing the Oracle Blockchain Platform (OBP) at Open World 2017. To know more visit https://alontrus.com About TransSysTransSys Solutions is a global IT consulting and technology services Company focused on helping customers maximize value in their Information Systems by delivering unparalleled solutions and services. TransSys is a leading Oracle Platinum, Cloud Select Partner and Oracle Cloud Excellence Implementer (CEI) focused on delivering transformational value to its customers through effective delivery of enterprise solutions. In the past 10 years, TransSys has worked with 200+ customers, in 30 countries, and in the process, has established a leadership position delivering Oracle cloud solutions in the ECEMEA and ASEAN region. TransSys has received multiple industry recognitions including top Analyst ratings for their Cloud Application Services across regions. To learn more, visit www.transsyssolutions.com



