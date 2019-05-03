Collegiate Veritas Offers Solutions to Restore Trust in Wake of College Admissions Scandal

Collegiate Veritas - Safeguarding the integrity and reputations of higher education institutions DocBloxs - Blockchain enhanced document management and workflow solution addressing the problems of trust and performance in business

A unique group of experts from the most trusted institutions have joined forces to combat unfair advantage in the college admissions process.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collegiate Veritas (CV) www.collegiateveritas.com announces the launch of its services to counter the outrageously dishonest methods the DOJ alleged some wealthy parents used to get their children into top colleges in the US. With nearly 7,000 higher education institutions enrolling almost 22 million undergraduate students in 2019, this scandal affects an enormous group. The vulnerability of the admissions process should prompt college administrators to take proactive protective measures against such abuses. This is why Mark Gillespie , a graduate of and former professor at West Point, felt duty-bound to organize a unique group of trusted experts to provide solutions.“My child recently went through the college admissions process, but she did so honestly and completely on her own merits,” said Gillespie. “Our colleges need to become more vigilant to ensure fraud does not deprive truly deserving individuals who have worked hard to reach their levels of academic, extra-curricular, and athletic achievement. CV can help them do just that.”Some of CV’s key services include independent general reviews of the admissions process or assistance from our experts with internal assessments. If a client wants scrutiny in particular areas of the admissions procedure such as recruitment of student athletes or foreign students, CV can do it. Clients can publicize their use of CV’s services to verify information in specific student applications as a deterrent against deceit. In addition, CV can help clients harness technologies, such as blockchain, to strengthen security within their admissions process which can help boost confidence among their institution’s stakeholders. Lisa Marks-Canty , Founder of DocBloxs states, “It’s taken a scandal to show such a clear example of a broken system in our universities. We need to use blockchain to create a distributed system that provides inherent trust, truth, and credibility.”Collegiate Veritas is a new organization created in response to the recent college admissions scandal that offers to help collegiate institutions strengthen the integrity of their admissions processes through a variety of services. CV hand-picks seasoned professionals to form teams tailored to a client institution’s requirements. CV is unique because of its pool of team members made up of trusted professionals who have held US Government security clearances and have been educated at the nation’s top tier institutions such as West Point, Yale, Harvard, Columbia and Georgetown. Many of them have years of experience at prominent institutions in a wide range of capacities (e.g., development/admissions officer, professor, athletic coach, etc.). Additionally, CV has team members with professional expertise in conducting reviews, research, and investigations as well as providing legal counsel that which gives the capacity to successfully and discreetly accomplish any engagement.-------Collegiate Veritas is a private consulting firm dedicated to safeguarding the integrity and reputations of higher education institutions. www.collegiateveritas.com For further information email: mg@collegiateveritas.comDocBloxs is a document management and workflow solution incorporating blockchain, escrow, and smart contracts to address the fundamental challenges of trust and performance in business. www.docbloxs.com Lisa Marks-Cantylisa.marks@docbloxs.com+1 908-331-2147



