City of Perth Leads Massive Expansion of MERIDIAN® Anti-Vehicle Barriers; Promotes Availability of Certified Solution

AML Risk Management Brings 250 MERIDIAN® Ani-Vehicle Barriers Into Australia to Support Special Event Protection

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia’s ability to provide certified hostile vehicle mitigation protection becomes greatly expanded this December as AML Risk Management brings in 250 portable barriers capable of securing more than 500 meters of protected area. The Archer® 1200 barrier, produced by MERIDIAN® Rapid Defense Group, is a global solution utilized by local, state and federal law enforcement as well as major sports teams and community event organizers.

AML Risk Management has been deploying the Archer® 1200 in Melbourne and Sydney for nearly two years at a variety of events including South Melbourne Market Mussel & Jazz Festival, the Sydney Royal Easter Show, ANZAC Day commemoration in Torquay and the Victorian Police Remembrance March. With a recent designation as preferred vendor to the City of Perth, a significant expansion was needed to meet the requirements of the city’s many events.

“Hostile vehicle mitigation in Australia is unfortunately a growing requirement,” said AML Risk Management Managing Director Andrew Duffy. “We are seeing more and more that organizers are taking an active approach to ensuring crowd safety at public events. This is something that is no longer optional but mandated by government, law enforcement and traffic safety.”

“Perth’s commitment paves the way for increased protection across all of Australia,” added MERIDIAN® CEO Peter Whitford. “This fleet of barriers will give AML Risk Management the ability to protect cities from coast to coast.”

AML Risk Management selected MERIDIAN®’s Archer® 1200 because of its deployment capabilities as well as engineering certification. The barrier weighs an impressive 400kg yet can be in place quickly for temporary road closures or perimeter security. Along with the PAS 68 certification, the Archer® barriers are also designated as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) under the United States’ SAFETY Act by the Department of Homeland Security. The designation of the SAFETY Act protects users around the world in the event of terror incident resulting in litigation. More information on the Safety Act can be found at https://www.safetyact.gov.

Rental of the Archer 1200 barriers appeals to event planners because of the product’s attention to traffic management requirements. The barriers can be placed and removed quickly to lessen the impact of road closures. In addition, their modular nature allows for emergency vehicle access or free pedestrian flow if needed.

“It is critical that event planners have an option that is certified and purpose-built for crowd protection,” said Mr. Duffy. “Too often we see the use of improvised elements like water barriers or vehicles. Not only are they ineffective, but they can lead to a host of issues from resource impacts to insurance claims.”

AML Risk Management currently has a large stock of barriers for rent and anticipates the arrival of its expanded fleet in time for year-end events.

ABOUT AML RISK MANAGEMENT

AML Risk Management have been providing security services for over a decade. With extensive capabilities from the highly-skilled and trained Asset Protection Unit (APU) and Emergency Management Teams, the Archer® 1200 barriers are a welcomed addition to the security services available at AML Risk Management. Managing Director Andrew Duffy and barrier coordinator Emerald Forrest have worked closely with Global CEO of MERIDIAN® Rapid Defence Group Mr Peter Whitford, in order to provide precise assessments to clients for the Archer® 1200 barriers.



