Exdion Solutions launches cutting edge Insurtech solution exclusively for small agencies

TEXAS, PLANO, USA, September 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Exdion Solutions announced launching of ExdionPOD LITE making it easy for small Insurance brokers to smartly manage policy checking.Exdion Solutions Inc, the leading Insurtech company that helps Insurance Brokers and Agencies build a robust business using smart AI, Machine learning, cloud and other technologies, today announced ExdionPOD LITE, a cognitive-science based SaaS product. Through ExdionPOD lite, the small agent will benefit from a fast, simple and efficient way to manage their policy checking.“We realized small Insurance brokers have a dire need for a product like ExdionPOD LITE with the right features at affordable cost”, said L S Ram, CEO of Exdion Solutions. “Today there are over 26,000 insurance agencies in the U.S and many small agencies would not check the policies due to investment or resource constraints. Even many larger agencies, who use ExdionPOD now, did not invest in checking their smaller business policies. Unfortunately, the E&O risk is heavy andagencies realize this only after it hits them. We are making it easier for smaller agencies to implement affordable & smart solution to manage policy checking through a flexible SaaS offering”“Small agencies are an integral part of the insurance distribution business, and we are making it easy for them to leverage technology to grow their business and sustain client relationships. ExdionPOD LITE for small agents or small business policies leverage the same underlying technology components of our cutting-edge, AI solution ExdionPOD. Smart solutions like ExdionPOD LITEwill make them stay competitive and relevant in future too”, said Dan Narayan, Vice President, Business Development, Exdion Solutions.In addition to helping small insurance agencies with robust policy checking process , ExdionPOD LITE is:• Fast, accurate, and SCALABLE• Mitigates E&O up to 100• Customizable and E&O focused checkpoints delivered as a simple checklist• Continuously evolves with business, longer term returns• Manage documents across formats• Real time dashboard providing policy level details• Easy adoption, no disruption needed• System agnostic, easy integration with AMSFor more information on ExdionPOD lite for small agencies and to start using the product, please get in touch with support@exdionpod.comAbout Exdion SolutionsExdion Solutions is a consulting and technology led transformation solution company that is helping Insurance agencies and brokers prepare for digital operations and 24/7 customer engagement. Exdion delivers transformational excellence through strategic levers that include consulting, technology, robotic process automation, artificial intelligence and data science products. Exdion Solutions not only helps Insurance agencies navigate through current business contours but help builds them as “agencies of future” using sustainable & affordable solutions.



