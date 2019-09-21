Last Minute Federal Fiscal Year Tech Purchases Available 24/7 from ITsavvy

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy just announced it is extending sales and service hours to accommodate the effective close of the federal fiscal year Sept. 30.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., September 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing public sector technology providers, just announced it is extending sales and service hours to accommodate the effective close of the federal fiscal year Sept. 30. Organizations can take advantage of just in time service for purchases involving funds that need to be obligated by that date.

Current ITsavvy clients with an account can order directly from the ITsavvy website. Others can apply for an account online and initiate the streamlined verification process.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “Despite even the best planning, unforeseen circumstances often necessitate a last minute tech buy. We are prepared to fulfill these orders and the other unique procurement requirements of public sector clients throughout the year.”

In addition to outstanding client service, ITsavvy is best known for unparalleled product selection and fast shipping--access to more than 2,000,000 products in nearly 50 distribution centers. The company offers certified expertise in Managed Services, Engineered Solutions, Cloud Solutions and Unified Communications.

ITsavvy maintains a vendor-neutral approach and is certified with all leading IT manufacturers. This allows the seamless integration of state-of-the-art technologies with legacy technologies for greater ROI.

Current public sector clients include Federal, State, Local and Education. In additional to numerous contracts in process, current contracts/agreements include GSA, TIPS/TAPS, MEEC, and CMAS.

ITsavvy’s expert team of account executives and engineers are ready to provide outstanding service and support for these last minute orders. The company’s 24/7 availability, which includes weekends, will extend through Sept. 30. To take advantage of 24/7 availability during this period, clients can call 877.222.5840 or email federal@ITsavvy.com.

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; and Beavercreek, Ohio. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. Learn more: https://www.itsavvy.com/industry-expertise/federal-government/





