New Mobility Magazine and NTI@Home Team Up for Exclusive Subscription Offer

Dominic Barber posing with Director of Marketing Michael Sanders

In an effort to continue to promote NTI’s job opportunities for individuals with disabilities , New Mobility and NTI@Home have developed a 10% discount offer.

We have a ton of quality positions available with Fortune 500 companies and we are looking for people to fill them.” — Michael Sanders, Director of Marketing NTI@Home

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The August 2019 Issue of New Mobility Magazine featured the “Take Your Shot with NTI” ad campaign.

NTI@Home has guided more than 100,000 individuals with disabilities toward success while providing training, mentoring and the right connections to guide a person back to work. NTI@Home Director of Marketing, Michael Sanders stated, “We have a ton of quality positions available with Fortune 500 companies and we are looking for people to fill them.”

The advertisement can be viewed at http://disability.one/NewMobilityAug19.

In an effort to continue to promote NTI’s job opportunities for individuals with disabilities nationwide, New Mobility and NTI@Home have developed a promotional discount for print subscriptions.

To receive a discounted print subscription to New Mobility Magazine (for a limited time):

1. Visit the subscription page: www.newmobility.com/NTIprint/.

2. Once on this page, enter the code NTI10 to receive a 10% subscription discount.

Those who would like to “Take a Shot with NTI@Home,” visit ntiathome.org/NewMobility to register for the work-at-home program.

---

COMPANY PROFILES:

NTI@Home (www.ntiathome.org) is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that helps Americans with disabilities find employment opportunities with government agencies, Fortune 500, and large and small companies. Through NTI@Home, individuals on SSI, SSDI, or have a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor are eligible for free job training, mentoring, and job placement.

New Mobility Magazine (www.newmobility.com) is the official publication of the United States Spinal Association, helping the integration of active wheelchairs into mainstream society. The magazine’s mission is to improve the quality of life for people with spinal cord injuries.



