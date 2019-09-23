NTI@Home’s Sanders to Speak on Challenge of Change at TEDxStonehillCollege

Michael T Sanders, TEDx Speaker

Michael Sanders, NTI@Home’s marketing director and Stonehill College graduate, has been selected to speak at TEDxStonehillCollege on the 'Challenge of Change.'

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Sanders, NTI@Home’s marketing director and a 1995 Stonehill College graduate, has been selected on behalf of the entire TEDx event staff to speak at TEDxStonehillCollege 2019 in North Easton, Mass. at The Martin Institute Auditorium.

“Sanders’ proposal was competitive, intriguing, and we believe that he offered a unique perspective on ‘The Challenge of Change,”’ said Kathryn Packard, TEDxStonehillCollege event manager.

The first TEDxStonehillCollege event will be hosted by the Stonehill College Office of Graduate Admission on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Martin Institute. During the event, a series of speakers discuss why change is inevitable, necessary, challenging, and remains a relevant conversation in today’s world.

“We were thrilled with the amount of speaker proposals we received for #TEDxStonehillCollege, which made it difficult to choose only 10 speakers,” said Packard.

The entire list of speakers can be found at https://www.tedxstonehillcollege.com/speakers. In the past, TED speakers worldwide have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman.

“When I received the message, I was absolutely ecstatic,” said Sanders. “I am looking forward to sharing my knowledge at TedXStonehillCollege. I’m blessed to have a variety of life scenarios that have led to helping and mentoring others. TEDx is an amazing opportunity to share, influence and guide others toward positively change the world we live in.”

During his talk, Sanders will illustrate his personal and professional journey of helping individuals with disabilities regain their lives and find job opportunities. NTI@Home is one of the largest nonprofit organizations in the country helping Americans with disabilities with job training and placement.

From his perspective, Sanders will analyze the social cognitive approaches to change and how they relate to helping Americans with disabilities.

His involvement with social change started at Stonehill College where was one of the founding fathers of the “Into the Streets” program to help students who wanted to help others the opportunity to volunteer with nonprofits. The formalized program became globally adopted throughout colleges and universities.

Tickets can be purchased at www.TEDxStonehillCollege.com.

About:

Michael Sanders is the Director of Marketing and Communications for NTI, a non-profit committed on placing Americans with disabilities and disabled Veterans in work-at-home jobs. His career spans over 20 years with leading Fortune 500 companies in the fields of disability advocacy, change management and training and development. He is proud to have graduated with the class of 1995 at Stonehill College with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and furthered his degree with a Master of Science in Industrial/Organizational Psychology.

Stonehill College (www.stonehill.edu) Founded as a Catholic college in 1948 by the Congregation of Holy Cross, Stonehill’s holistic approach is guided by the principles of education and faith. Our students grow into global citizens who value knowledge, integrity and compassion as they seek to create a more just society.

TEDx (https://www.ted.com/about/programs-initiatives/tedx-program) TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. Our event is called TEDxStonehillCollege, where x = independently organized TED event. At our TEDxStonehillCollege event, TED Talks video and live speakers will combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events, including ours, are self-organized.



