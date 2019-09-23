COBRA ACCELERATES GROWTH WITH EXPANSION TO NEW AUSTIN HEADQUARTERS

Cobra's New HQ in Austin, TX

New Headquarters Relocation Enables Cobra Legal Solutions to Accommodate Company’s Continued Growth and Success

Our rapid growth is the result of our unique ability to meet the growing demand for improved delivery of legal services.” — Candice Corby, Cobra’s CEO

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cobra Legal Solutions, a leading provider of technology and legal support services, is delighted to announce its recent move to a new 15,000+ square foot headquarters in Austin, Texas. The relocation accommodates its tremendous company growth. Cobra has doubled its customer base, expanded its suite of service offerings, and doubled employee count."Our rapid growth is the result of our unique ability to meet the growing demand for improved delivery of legal services. Through our relentless focus on customer success and service innovation, we have become the trusted partner of numerous companies and their outside counsel around the world," said Candice Corby, Cobra’s CEO. "Over the past few years, we have invested heavily in technology, services, and an all-star team of experts. As a result, we have emerged as the premier legal service provider in the legal tech field."The move reflects Cobra’s industry leading stance on optimizing legal processes to reduce cost and risk along with a heavy focus on security. The new facility employs the state-of-the-art security measures that have allowed Cobra to maintain ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certification without a single non-conformity. The new space allows room for employee growth and collaboration, more effective client support, and its technology division, CobrATX. To commemorate the company’s growth, Cobra will host a Grand Opening celebration on Thursday, October 10th at their new headquarters in North Austin. The event will offer CLE credited panel discussions, office tours, a catered lunch and a cocktail hour to conclude the evening. For more details, please use the link http://bit.ly/2ks6DQ1 Cobra is proud to be 99% diverse, with a workforce that is 80% female worldwide. Cobra offers unique opportunities to exceptional talent and provides a safe work environment that fosters achievement and promotes professional growth./////About Cobra Legal SolutionsCobra Legal Solutions and CobrATX were formed over a decade ago to help you derive higher value from your legal functions. Cobra Legal Solutions is a diverse team of like-minded professionals with deep experience in both corporate legal departments and law firms united with one common goal: to improve the efficiency of legal support services. We combine our expertise in eDiscovery, contracts and due diligence, document review, legal research, and technology to deliver consistent, measurable results for our clients. Through a Value Sourcing approach and judicious use of technology assistance, we can significantly reduce the cost and risk in the business of law.More information is available at our new site www.cobralegalsolutions.com



