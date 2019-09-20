NTI@Home Joins Boston Inclusion Community to Expand Disability Inclusion

Mike Sanders, Director of Marketing of NTI

NTI@Home was selected as a representative among 28 organizations to join the Boston Inclusion Community to expand disability inclusion.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NTI@Home has been selected to join the 2019 Boston Inclusion Community, a unique training program for Boston-area organizations interested in expanding disability inclusion. Of all the applicants, 39 representatives from 28 organizations were selected to join the Boston Inclusion Community.

“It is an honor to have been selected as a representative of NTI@Home,” said Michael Sanders, NTI@Home’s marketing director. “We’ve been helping individuals with disabilities for the last 25 years gain employment. Through our participation in the Boston Inclusion Community not only can we share our knowledge but gain knowledge to bring inclusion to all.”

The venture was started by Derek Shields of the Partners for Youth with Disabilities and the National Disability Mentoring Coalition as well as Steve Slowinski, the acting career readiness program director and national inclusion manager at the Partners for Youth with Disabilities. Their goal is to build a more inclusive community for youth, young adults and adults with disabilities through workshops and education.

Training for participants in the Boston Inclusion Community include self-paced online courses, webinars and in-person workshops. Online and webinar topics include “Introduction to Disability & Inclusion,” “Tips for Inclusive Communication,” “Developing an Inclusion Statement,” “Understanding Disability Disclosure,” “Frameworks and Assessment Tools for Disability Inclusion,” and “How to Identify & Support People at Risk for Suicide.”

The webinars and self-paced classes deliver the information necessary from industry experts to attain a greater understanding of disability topics and terminology. “We are looking forward to sharing and incorporating this information within our day-to-day work activities,” he said.

To cultivate the subject matter and incorporate the information within the workplace, the Boston Inclusion Community developed in-person hands-on workshops with the goal to create organizational disability inclusion action plans.

NTI@Home (www.ntiathome.org) is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization that helps Americans with disabilities find employment opportunities with government agencies, Fortune 500, and large and small companies. Through NTI@Home, individuals on SSI, SSDI, or have a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor are eligible for free job training, mentoring, and job placement.

National Disability Mentoring Coalition (NDMC) (ndmc.pyd/org) Established in December 2014, the NDMC aims to increase the awareness, quality and impact of mentoring for individuals with disabilities nationwide.

Partners for Youth with Disabilities (pyd.org) PYD's goal is to create a world where young people with disabilities will be able to live with dignity and pride in who they are, and to lead self-determined lives filled with purpose. To make this happen, we build the skills and abilities of young people with disabilities, and increase the inclusivity of workplaces, organizations, and communities.







