Spotlight Sessions to take place at the Lyophilization USA 2019

Lyophilization USA Conference 2019

SMi Reports: Spotlight session presentations have been released for the 5th annual Lyophilization USA conference in Boston, USA on the 23 and 24 October.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, September 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 5th annual Lyophilization USA conference will feature the most current topics related to alternative lyophilization approaches. Experts will discuss applied statistical modelling, scaling up and tech transfer, pre- and post- product characterization and a wide range of other topics.Registrations can be made online at http://www.lyophilisation-usa.com/einpr5 Esteemed scientists and developers will lead spotlight sessions highlighting the development of a lyophilized multidose vaccine , the role of water in stability of freeze-dried products and prevention of cross-contamination.Spotlight sessions include:Spray freeze-drying – Next Generation Drying Technology• Lyophilization, the gold standard drying technology, has several limitations such as lengthy drying durations and low energy efficiency• Spray freeze-drying presents a promising alternative drying technology that can be utilized for biologics• Experiences from lab and large-scale spray freeze-drying experimentsFawziya Ali, Senior Associate Scientist, PfizerVial breakage during Lyophilization – Mechanisms and Case studies• Why is it hard to translate same breakage rates on laboratory scale from commercial scale?• Elucidating vial breakage mechanisms during lyophilization cycle optimization using strain gauges• Discuss breakage stress testing of vialsEkneet Sahni, Senior Process Development Scientist, PfizerQuality by Design Approach to Development of a Lyophilized Multidose Vaccine• Critical process parameters for lyophilized vaccines• Excipient Impact• Development of a multidose formatSara Yazdi, Senior Scientist I, Drug product Development, TakedaThere will be a half day post conference workshop held on October 25th, 2019. The workshop titled “Current and Future Freeze-Drying Technologies and Methods” will be led by Dena Flamm and Alexander Tambovzev.The full event programme and speaker list are available for download from the event website at: http://www.lyophilisation-usa.com/einpr5 Lyophilization USAConference: October 23rd – 24th 2019Workshops: October 25th, 2019Sheraton Boston Hotel, Boston, USAProudly Sponsored by OptimaFor sponsorship enquiries please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries contact Neill Howard on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or nhoward@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



