MevoFit Launches ‘Run’ A Premium, Lifestyle & Fitness Smartband Packed with Advanced Health & Fitness Features!

MevoFit Drive-Run MevoFit Drive-Run GPS-Running-Fitness-Band & Smart Watch MevoFit Drive-Run GPS-Running-Fitness-Band & Smart Watch for Sports PRO Sporty-Runners-Fitness-Band, All Activity

NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, September 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MevoFit , a leading wearable fitness and health tracker brand launched its next generation fitness and lifestyle Smart band, MevoFit Drive Run GPS Running Fitness Band & Smart Watch . MevoFit Run delivers a new-precision-crafted NORDIC 52832 chip that offers an even more advanced, accurate & stable monitoring of data to elevate every moment and create more benefits for the user to utilize. For the next level convenience the MevoFit Run debuts and is made of high quality TPU, a deep insert design, which effectively prevents it from falling off.The added convenience and smart features to amplify the users’ day include tracking workouts, runs, walks and other activities without the users’ phone being present. Which means that the user will be carrying less things in their pocket, and enjoy their exercises without worrying about their phones falling out.Speaking at the launch of the new generation of fitness band, Ms. Khyati Mahajan, Founder and CEO - MevoFit said, “The MevoFit Run is the MevoFit's first fitness band that comes with inbuilt GPS tracker. It was created to provide a universal product for all the needs of fitness enthusiasts. The band adds value to the fitness regime of the enthusiasts by offering various sport modes: walking, running, tennis, cycling and skiing among others. Each of these modes share the same advanced features to measure and store user data besides also offering hands free smartphone notification capabilities.”In addition to the software and hardware upgrades, the MevoFit Run also simplifies the users’ lives as it can be integrated with any smartphone. Offering smart features like smartphone notifications which helps users to view app, call, calendar and text notifications on their wrist. Moreover, the watch can last up to 4-5 days on a single charge, it can be worn in temperatures between 10°C - 50°C and comes with an IP 67 water resistant monitor.All MevoFit Fitness Bands and Smartwatches come with an advanced app – MevoFit Fitness Tracker app. MevoFit Fitness Tracker is not just a basic app that syncs your data but goes beyond that offers you advanced Diet and Workout Plans, Fitness Challenges, Social Community and lot more.Pricing and AvailabilityThe ultra-modern MevoFit Run is a lightweight, USB charged device 128*64 HD resolution screen. The band features a gesture control screen that works on all popular phone brands like Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi Mi, Huawei, Motorola, Lenovo, Oppo, Vivo, One Plus, LG etc. MevoFit Run fitness band is a budget fitness band which is priced under Rs. 5000 and is currently available on Amazon and MevoFit's Website.About MevoFit - the Absolute Fitness!MevoFit is a Delaware, U.S.A based company that has been creating different health and fitness based power apps and gears since 2016. Those apps are mostly meant to concentrate on monitoring daily physical activities, healthy eating, gym workouts, weight loss, weight gain and beauty. The founders are trying to provide its users 360 degree guidance for a healthy and fit life. MevoFit also provides different fitness related products like, fitness gears and merchandise. From the year this company was formed, MevoFit has been targeting in creating a fitness ecosystem. The marketing office of MevoFit is based in Gurugram, India.Buy it now from amazon.in

MevoFit Drive-Run GPS-Running-Fitness-Band & Smart Watch - Know Your Device!



