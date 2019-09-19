Probiotics for Men with 12 Strains Gets Amazon's Choice

VitalWise Probiotics for Men VitalWise Probiotics for Men VitalWise Probiotics for Men Strains

VitalWise Probiotics for Men, containing 12 beneficial probiotic strains, has made an impressive start on Amazon. The product recently received Amazon’s Choice.

HAMILTON, NJ, USA, September 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- VitalWise’s recently launched probiotic supplement for men is making steady progress on the world’s most trusted online shopping platform. Within a relatively short time, the product has received highly encouraging feedback from Amazon shoppers. Owing to its impressive performance, Amazon has already recognized the product with its coveted Amazon’s Choice badge.“A great probiotic is tough to shop for. You have to look for strains that are recognized and capsules that don't have dead bacteria. We heard your complaints, and that's why we offer our premium 50 Billion CFU Probiotic,” says a spokesperson from VitalWise. “We've included everything you look in our high-quality state of the art capsules, 12 strains to provide the digestive help you need and 50 Billion CFU per serving so you don't need to take 2-3 capsules a day — just one.”Each capsule of VitalWise probiotics for men supports a healthy stomach balance and fixes common digestive issues such as bloating, gas, constipation and acid reflux by replenishing good bacteria in the gut. This supplement also contains prebiotics to support a healthier digestive system. These dietary fibers promote the growth of good bacteria by serving as their food.The probiotic from VitalWise is shelf-stable, so it doesn’t require refrigeration to keep the bacteria species alive. This enhances the overall efficiency of the product. Probiotic supplements sometimes fail to survive through the stomach acid, resulting in inefficiencies. VitalWise uses a patented delayed-release capsule to address this problem. This capsule protects the probiotics from stomach acids and ensures maximum efficiency by delivering more cultures.“I have several autoimmune diseases and have been trying different probiotics because healing comes from our gut. I saw these and tried them, and they are great! The cool thing is they are time-release, and I think that has also helped me feel healthier,” a satisfied user mentioned in her Amazon review.Those interested in learning more about VitalWise’s probiotics should visit the company’s website or Amazon storefront.###



