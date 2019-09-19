Facebook’s Lauren Brandt Honored with “Mom First” Award At M2Moms® The Marketing to Moms Conference

Lauren Brandt , Facebook Client Solutions Manager

One mom’s ideas making a difference.

My mission is to make sure that no mom feels alone in her journey back to work.” — Lauren Brandt, Founder of Facebook’s SuperMoms

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lauren Brandt, Founder of Facebook’s SuperMoms will be given the “Mom First” award at M2Moms® -The Marketing to Moms Conference. “The annual award is given to a mom who started something, when in her role as a mother, she saw a need and filled it first as a mom at home and then in the marketplace to make a difference in the lives of others,” according to M2Momsproducer, Nan McCann. M2Momswill be held October 16 & 17, 2019, at Fordham University’s NYC Lincoln Center campus. It is presented by Fordham’s Center for Positive Marketing and attended by national and global brand marketing executives to learn how to build more business with women and moms.SuperMoms and Beyond“Lauren is being honored for her work founding an internal community at Facebook of moms returning to work from maternity leave,” McCann explained. “With a colleague who was also a new mother, she made her idea a reality to make sure that every woman returning to Facebook after having a child would feel supported and connected. Inspired by her company’s mission of ‘Giving people the power to build community and bring the world closer together’, within just one year, SuperMoms skyrocketed in growth from 2 members to 1,000 members! It includes a mentorship program, Lean In Circles and more. Lauren also took this concept outside Facebook and started a storytelling platform called The Returnity Project with similar results. The community has grown to over 11,000 in just one year and they most recently introduced a new element called Returnity Kits that provide useful and supportive products and resources that support women after maternity leave and beyond.”Moms Many Roles“The Mom First award really is another M2Momslearning opportunity for the marketers in the audience,” McCann, said. “It’s an example of understanding and meeting the needs of moms. Of course, M2Momsalso features multiple executive education and technical sessions . Notably this year the program includes how moms and women are using every screen at their disposal to network, search, get advice, recommend, shop & buy. The tech sessions & media discussions will be presented by Google, Facebook/Instagram, YouTube, Foursquare, BuzzFeed, JetBlack, and Edison Research. Additionally, we’ll explore how “smart” innovation is changing the home environment.”More 2019 Highlights:“We’re also looking at how intergenerational marketing has become a key component of marketing to moms and women. It includes timely new presentations on the very real differences between millennial moms and the massive emerging cohort of Gen Z moms and women. And we’re seeing how micro-insights help marketers increase their research ROI and get the most out of their data and info. We’ll also take an in-depth look at the moms market in China. Every year 17 million new babies are born in China versus only 4 million new US babies. It absolutely dwarfs the US market,”Creative Engagement:“It’s not all work. In addition to the “Mom First” award, we’ll also present the “This Woman Means Business” Award, which is given every year to a proven business leader… an innovator and visionary…who in words and actions recognizes that women can be a transforming economic force in the world today…that for every successful enterprise, women mean business.”Lauren Brandt Bio:Lauren BrandtClient Solutions Manager, FacebookFounder, ‘Super Moms’ at FacebookCo-Founder, The Returnity ProjectLauren is a mother first to her 2-year old daughter, Olivia, as well as a Client Solutions Manager at Facebook working on the Automotive vertical. Lauren develops and grows partnerships with Facebook’s largest auto advertisers by building strong relationships and advising them on advertising best practices across Facebook’s family of apps and services.Lauren has also helped build two internal community movements at Facebook: ‘Facebook Women in Automotive’ and ‘Super Moms’. The Women in Auto group is a community of women across the Auto industry that focuses on empowering women’s growth and development and celebrating their impact. The group has hosted 20+ events across auto shows and key industry events.Prior to Facebook, Lauren worked with automotive clients on the media agency side of the business. Lauren also serves as a Co-Founder of The Returnity Project, a storytelling platform and community that focuses on supporting mothers as they return to work from maternity leave.M2Moms/ M2WSponsors:Presenting Sponsor for 2019 is The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. Additional sponsors include: Google, AARP, Facebook, Healthline, Foursquare, WongDoody, GfK, The Motherboard, FlashLight Insights, Playwell LLC, Marketing to Mums, Tinybeans, Incite, The Female Factor, The Hunter Miller Group, Edison Research, BuzzFeed, Millennial Ad Network, Foundry 360 at Meredith, Snippies, Tiny Tutus and Destination Maternity. M2Momsis proud to support The First 1,000 Days.About M2Moms/ M2WM2Moms-The Marketing to Moms ConferenceM2W-The Marketing to Women ConferenceOctober 16 & 17, 2019, Pope Auditorium at Fordham UniversityFor information: www.M2Moms.com www.m2w.biz or 860.724.2649 or nan@pme-events.comM2Moms& M2Ware produced by PMEEnterprises LLC.



