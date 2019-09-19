OPERATION BBQ RELIEF TO SERVE 3 MILLIONTH MEAL SERVING HOT MEAL TO THOSE IN NEED IN THE BAHAMAS

Feeding those in need in Freeport Serving the one hot meal that matters 3 Million Meals

Nonprofit Serving Hot Barbecue Meals Following Hurricane Dorian and Hit 3 Millionth Hot Meal Served

We’re deployed on our first international mission and serving our 3 millionth meal at the same time. We never imagined we would be impacting communities across the world when we set out 9 years ago.” — Stan Hays, president and CEO, Operation BBQ Relief

PLEASANT HILL, MO, US, September 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Operation BBQ Relief (OBR) announced today that it has served its 3 millionth hot BBQ meal since its founding in 2011. This historical meal was served in Freeport, Grand Bahamas to support recovery efforts following Hurricane Dorian. OBR is a nonprofit organization started by barbecue enthusiasts that has grown to become the nation’s premier disaster feeder with people from all corners of the country with diverse skillsets. In common, they are all dedicated to serving hot meals to displaced residents and first responders following natural disasters across the country. This deployment in the Bahamas is their first international deployment.Operation BBQ Relief has been preparing hot meals in Ft. Lauderdale and airlifting upwards of 15,000 meals daily with the help of a flying piece of history, the “Miss Montana.” This airplane is US C-47 World War II military transport and she will see as many as sixty sorties over the next month as she lifts hot meals and spirits to those in need.“We’re deployed on our first international mission and serving our 3 millionth meal at the same time. We never imagined we would be impacting communities across the world when we set out to feed our neighbors in Joplin, MO 9 years ago,” says Stan Hays, president and CEO, Operation BBQ Relief. “While we have served millions of hot meals, our volunteers really focus on the one hot meal that matters. Providing hope and compassion with a hot meal is the catalyst for those in need to move forward in the right direction. For those who have the ability to fund our efforts or would like to volunteer, we encourage them to visit OperationBBQRelief.org.”OBR was established in 2011, following a devastating tornado in Joplin, Mo. Since then, the organization has deployed to disasters including Hurricane Michael in the panhandle of Florida, Hurricane Florence Wilmington, North Carolina, and the Carr fire, all in 2018. Through deployments in 60 disaster-stricken communities and 26 different states across the country, OBR has served 3million meals, with the help of more than 14,000 volunteers.In 2017, president and CEO Stan Hays was recognized by CNN as one of their “CNN Heroes” for his work with OBR. In May 2019 Operation BBQ Relief was recognized as The Volunteer Organization of the Year by the Florida Governor’s Hurricane Conference for their work. Operation BBQ Relief Connects, Inspires, Serves, Educates and Feeds Those In Need.OBR depends on donations and volunteers to make a difference. Please visit Operationbbqrelief.org to learn how to help.Media Contact:David MarksHead of Marketing and Communicationsdmarks@operationbbqrelief.org610-564-0885

What Operation BBQ Relief does and how you can help.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.