SMi Presents - New Technologies Driving the Energy from Waste Industry

Energy from Waste conference 2019

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technology is being utilised across the energy market with the Energy from Waste industry being a real advocate given the recent international concerns about the environment and climate change. Steinmueller Babcock Environment and TURBODEN who are both leading technology providers to the industry, are sponsoring the 12th Annual Energy from Waste Conference taking place in London on the 3 – 4 December, where both organisations will give insight and share experiences on current and future innovations.On Day Two of the conference Michael Mück, Head of Boiler Design from Steinmueller Babcock Environment shares operating experience from plants with high steam parameters - a brief explanation of theoretical background. While Alessandro Bertacchini, Sales & Business Development Manager - Waste to Energy at Turboden focuses on decentralised energy from waste plants based on organic Rankine Cycle Technology. In the same session entitled New Technologies Advancing the Market , Christophe CORD’HOMME, Development Director at the CNIM Group asks what technologies and policies for material and energy recovery from waste are available and needed to help move toward sustainable waste management?The programme and speaker line-up is now available to download online at www.efw-event.com/ein4 BMH Technology – an industry leader in turnkey delivery, are exhibiting at the conference, where they will share their design, build and install services.There is an early bird saving of £300 available for bookings placed before 30th September. Registrations can be made on the event website.Energy from Waste3rd – 4th December 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKSponsored by BMH Technology | Steinmuller Babcock Environment | TURBODENFor sponsorship enquiries please contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 20 7827 6156 or agibbons@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries contact Neill Howard on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or nhoward@smi-online.co.uk



