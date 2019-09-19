October 17th Marks Start of Swing Dance Season at the Historic Fort Harrison

Swing Dances for Charity with Savoy South Dance Hall will be back at the historic Fort Harrison on October 17th. October’s swing dance will benefit the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday October 17th, the monthly Swing Dances for Charity will start a new season in the Fort Harrison's Crystal Ballroom in downtown Clearwater. These dances will occur from October through to April and will benefit a different charity each month. For October, the benefiting charity is the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary.

The cost is $15 if you buy your tickets prior to the event, or $20 at the door. The donation includes refreshments and a dance class from 7 until 8pm, led by career dancer and dance instructor Arleene Bowles of Savoy South Dance Hall. An open dance to the Flag Band follows at 8. All proceeds are donated to the charity.

The Seaside Seabird Sanctuary is a non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue, treatment, and rehabilitation of sick and injured wild birds, with the goal of releasing them back into the wild. To carry out their important mission, the sanctuary is staffed by experienced professionals and dedicated volunteers and they depend on donations to keep the facility running.

Past charities assisted include the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association, Bay Pines VA(Fisher House), the Pinellas Sheriff's Police Athletic League and the Boy Scouts of America.

The Fort Harrison is the international religious retreat for the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, who regularly donates its facilities to charities.

"This will be our fourth season with Miss Arleene and the Savoy South Dance Hall family," said Lisa Mansell, the Public Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology. "The dances bring people together for a good cause and makes them competent at a new skill. The Founder of Scientology, Mr. L. Ron Hubbard said: 'The biggest human right that there is in human rights is the right to help' and this is a great way for people can do this," concluded Ms. Mansell.

Partners are not required for the dance lesson and experienced dancers will be on hand to assist Ms. Bowles. For more information about the event, please call (727) 564-6847 or email SavoySouthDance@outlook.com.

The Fort Harrison:

Since completing construction in 1926, the Fort Harrison has been the home to many events for charitable organizations. The latest owner, the Church of Scientology, completed a top to bottom restoration of the For Harrison in 2009, and since then has hosted nearly 400 community events there.



