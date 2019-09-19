Joanna Hairabedian is Crowned Ms. America 2019

Joanna Hairabedian is announced as the new Ms. America 2019

She’s proud to be the first Armenian-named Queen to Begin Her Journey as Ms. America 2019.

The Ms. America Pageant is excited for Joanna and we are looking forward to watching her journey as Ms. America 2019.” — Susan Jeske - CEO Ms. America Pageant

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, US, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joanna Hairabedian, Ms. West Coast was crowned Ms. America® 2019 at the National Pageant held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Queen Mary in Long Beach, California.

As Ms. America® 2019, Joanna Hairabedian starts her new role as Queen, that will take her from spotlight to spotlight on behalf of an organization that empowers women across the nation and around the world, who are passionate about giving back to others through volunteer service and being the inspiration that helps others achieve their dreams. Hairabedian is a singer, song writer and author who helps transform lives through her music and motivational speaking. Founder of The Royal Princess Crowning Program she instills inner confidence and self-esteem for girls and women. Hairabedian also received the “Crown with a Purpose” Community Impact Award.

Ms. America® 2019 first runner-up went to Kayla Johnson, Ms. Oregon, second runner-up is Sydnee Michaels, Ms. Hawaii; third runner-up went to Athena Fleming, Ms. Golden State; and fourth runner-up is Rosanne Spindler, Ms. Indiana.

This year, the Contestants together made over 400 appearances which contributed to over 2000 volunteer service hours. All contestants in the pageant received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for the Class of 2019. The 2018 National titleholders made over 300 appearances and each received Presidential Volunteer Service award, which included a gold medal pin, certificate, and a letter signed from the President of the United States on White House stationery.

The Ms. America Pageant is for women 26 years of age and up who are single, divorced, married, widowed, with or without children. The pageant is based on four areas of competition: Evening Gown, Interview, Sportswear and Finalist On-Stage Question that are each worth 25% of their total score.

Live streaming was provided by AlertTheGlobe.com with hosts Stephanie Mills, Ms. America® 2014/15 and Scott Stewart, the host and producer of the TV show “What’s Up Orange County” that airs on KDOC, Time Warner and Cox Communication.

Sponsors included Episkinz, Claire’s Collection, AlertTheGlobe.com, PageantryMagazine.com, Cynthia Bui Collection, and New Beginnings Cosmetics.

2019 SPECIAL AWARDS:

Ms. for America Award – Sierra Scott, Ms. Kansas

People’s Choice Award – Adri Maisonet Morales, Ms. North Carolina

Spirit of America – Danielle Marie Brandon, Ms. Texas

Power of the Crown – Jill Annette Short, Ms. Maryland

Crown for a Purpose – Joanna Hairabedian, Ms. West Coast

Media Award – Lauren Ragazzo, Ms. Greater California

Photogenic Award – Susan Lindley, Ms. California Regional

Congeniality Award – Minniequa Johnson, Ms. Indiana State

Community Service Award – Diem Ngoc Nguyen, Ms. Georgia State

Woman of Distinction – Carlie Gintoli, Ms. Florida

Empowering Women Award – Mahima Singh, Ms. Pennsylvania

Excellence Award – LaTanya Morris, Ms. Illinois

Directors Award – Athena Fleming – Ms. Golden State

Spirit of Pageantry Award given by Pageantry Magazine – Wendy Goetschel, Ms. Southern California

Special Awards given out to a non-finalist, categories are: Best evening gown went to Wendy Goetschel, Ms. Southern California; best sportswear went to Jessica Winfield, Ms. District of Columbia and best interview went to Stephanie Wilson, Ms. Washington.

For media inquiries, interviews and appearance requests, please contact: msamerica2019@gmail.com or call (949) 423-6476.

Joanna Hairabedian is Crowned Ms. America 2019



