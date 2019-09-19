Tampa Bay Charity Coalition Celebrates Five Years of Community Collaboration with Area Non-Profits - Volunteers Awarded

The Tampa Bay Charity Coalition celebrated its 5th Anniversary on September 14th, in the historic Fort Harrison. Over 100 Tampa Bay charities were represented. Pictured above is awardee Anna Jones from Urban Progress Alliance.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 14th, more than two hundred people gathered in the historic Fort Harrison in downtown Clearwater to celebrate the 5th Anniversary of the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition. One hundred charities were represented, including Toastmasters, Children with a Vision, Global Community Tennis and PACE Center for Girls.

“The Charity Coalition is a network of non-profits that fosters collaboration, thereby creating a better community for everyone,” said Clemence Chevrot, the Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization and the organizer of the event.

A student from Clearwater Academy International opened the event with the song “Flashlight” followed by the youth of Groupo Folklorico Mahetzi performing traditional Mexican folk dances. Awards were then presented to non-profit volunteers.

“Charity Coalition members are making a huge difference,” said Ms. Chevrot. “Whether they feed the hungry, tutor kids or provide shelter for those who need a break, they are out there providing selfless service. This has not escaped the notice of our nation, as evidenced by the fact that in the United States, Tampa Bay now ranks 4th in charity production.”

The first award, the Certified Smile Maker, was dedicated to youth who are creating a change in our community. Five youth, between the ages of 4 and 13 were acknowledged. All of the youth had volunteered over 50 hours in the past year. The next awards were the Bronze, Silver, Gold and Diamond Making the Difference Awards. They were based on volunteer hours as well. 31 awards were presented.

Recipient of the Gold Making the Difference Award, Dr. Veronica Walters, founder of the Walters Academy of Entrepreneurship, said, “We, volunteers work for the simple goals of making a better community. We do not expect anything in return. This award means a lot to me and I am very proud to be part of the Charity Coalition.”

As Scientology’s founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “What is important is how much service you can give the world and how much you can get done and how much better you can make things. These are important things. These are all that are important.”

The next Charity Coalition meeting will be held on Wednesday November 30th in the Fort Harrison Crystal Ballroom at 11:30AM. To RSVP for the event or to have an event in the Fort Harrison, please contact Clemence Chevrot at clemence@cos.flag.org.

