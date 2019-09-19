Scientology Information Center - Host for 2nd Annual Tampa Bay Humanitarian Film Festival

Guests enjoying a reception at teh Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, September 28th the Church of Scientology Information Center will host the opening reception for the 2nd Annual Tampa Bay Humanitarian Film Festival in downtown Clearwater.

The event begins at 12noon at the Center, located at 500 Cleveland Street, Clearwater. Guests will receive their passes and schedule of the films being screened throughout the humanitarian centers, along North Fort Harrison Avenue. Light refreshments will be available.

The Film Festival celebrates humanity through the art of film with films from all over the world. The short films provide education on human rights, anti-drug, reversing moral decay and inspiring decency and kindness. More than 40 different films will be screened that day, including films made in Florida.

At 6pm the awards ceremony will also be held in the Information Center, and a light buffet dinner will be served. Then, at 8:30pm the Information Center will also host the wrap-up after party. The festivities are from 12pm-9:30pm, and there is no cost to attend.

“The Church of Scientology is honored to provide a platform for independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world and educate others that they can make a difference,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Information Center. “This aligns with the words of humanitarian and Scientology Founder, Mr. L. Ron Hubbard where he said, “Ideas and not battles mark the forward progress of Mankind.”

Guests are welcome to visit the Scientology Information Center in advance to fill out the registration form for their VIP pass.

For more information about the films, visit https://www.facebook.com/TBHumanFF or call (727) 467-6966 or email eventscw@churchofscientology.net.



For more information about Scientology, contact Amber Skjelset – Manager of the Scientology Information Center at (727) 467-6966, amber@cos.flag.org or visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.

About the Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religious philosophy was founded by L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this.



