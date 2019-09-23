An exclusive speaker interview with twoXAR CEO for SMi’s 3rd Annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference 2019

Ophthalmic Drugs Conference 2019

SMi Group Reports: CEO of twoXAR to present at SMi’s Ophthalmic Drugs conference commencing on 18th- 20th November 2019, in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ophthalmic Drugs conference is taking place on the 18th- 20th November 2019 in London . The three-day agenda will focus on ‘Exploring the future of ocular drug development’, which unpacks new discoveries in the treatment of ocular rare disease, innovations in gene therapy, the challenges in drug delivery through a complex barrier, patient comfort, and regulatory compliance which make up such core components within the Ophthalmic Drug sphere.As the event draws closer, SMi caught up with twoXAR CEO, Andrew Radin as a speaker for Europe’s leading Ophthalmic Drugs conference. Andrew is dedicated to transforming the drug discovery process through the power of Artificial Intelligence. Prior to twoXAR, Andrew held CTO roles at several early-stage companies. Andrew studied biomedical informatics at Stanford University’s SCPD graduate program and holds MS and BS degrees in computer science from Rochester Institute of Technology.For those interested in attending, there is an early bird saving of £100 for bookings made by 30th September available to download at www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/ein6 Snapshot of Andrew’s interview:The ophthalmic drugs market has matured greatly over recent years, what are the key significant developments you have noticed with respect to AI over the past year?“AI in drug discovery has moved from a niche concept to becoming more mainstream. There is now acceptance that AI can help change the drug discovery process in a meaningful way. This has translated into more partnerships between drug developers and AI drug discovery companies, such as the partnership between Santen and twoXAR, which is specifically focused on treatments for glaucoma…”What do you personally see as the greatest challenge to overcome in the field of Ophthalmic Drugs at the moment?“The challenge in ophthalmic drug discovery, and drug discovery in general, is that pipelines are shrinking, and it takes years for a drug candidate to reach the IND stage. R&D efficiency has also been declining for many years now, which means there is high spend on drug discovery with few gains on new and effective molecules…”For the full speaker interview, speaker line-up, as well as the latest brochure and past attendees, go to the download at www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/ein6 Ophthalmic Drugs Conference18th – 20th November 2020Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKProudly sponsored by:EXPERIMENTICA | ProMed PharmaContacts:Sponsorship, exhibition and branding packages: Alia Malick +44 (0)20 7827 6168 / amalick@smi-online.co.ukMedia enquiries contact Neill Howard +44 (0) 207 827 6164 / nhoward@smi-online.co.uk--END—------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.