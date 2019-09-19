Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA ) 2019 Nominations

AMAA NOMINATIONS 2019

Africa's best films make up the AMAA” — Peace Anyiam-Osigwe

LAGOS, LA, NIGERIA, September 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --The 15th Africa Movie Academy Awards is upon us!We are thrilled to announce that the much anticipated AMAA nominations went live on Wednesday, 18th of September, 2019 at exactly 6pm.AMAA has over the years stayed true to its core values of resilience, innovation, consistency & excellence.The annual awards ceremony coming up this year on 27th of October has served as a pan-African reward system for motion picture practitioners for more than a decade.As apart of the Road to AMAA 2019 celebrations, the nominations will be unveiled and will feature outstanding actors, actresses and films in a bid to celebrate and honour excellence in the African Movie industry.The AMAA nominations was announced by the President of the 2019 AMAA's Asantewa Olatunji vial a live Facebook event from Los Angeles California and on all our social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) and on Startimes network.AMAA on social media:Instagram: @amaawards_Twitter: @amaawardsFacebook/LinkedIn: African Movie Academy AwardsFor sponsorship and partnership information;Contact;Olisa@ama-awards.compeace@ama-awards.com0817 189 4480

AMAA Nominations Announcement



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.