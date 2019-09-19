GoPage Corporation appoints Maz Pawar, CEO of SA Capital Partners as Partner

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoPage is a SaaS company that is specifically designed to help small-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) by driving traffic, engaging with customers and increasing their sales. GoPage announced it has added Banking veteran, Maz Pawar as a Partner. In a move to bolster the firm’s growing business, Maz Pawar is the CEO of SA Capital Partners & heads Pawar Capital Investments.“Maz is a powerhouse – a proven leader who has spent his entire career reinventing financial services and helping organizations solve major challenges,” said Peter Schulhof, CEO at GoPage Corporation. “We’re lucky to have Maz join us at this pivotal moment, as we continually strive to grow our business.Throughout his 15+ year career, Pawar has held senior management roles & executive roles in investment banking. Currently Pawar leads SA Capital Partners, a leading financial service firm specializing in the lower middle market. He also heads Pawar Capital Investments, a family-backed private investment firm seeking to acquire, recapitalize and assist in the operation of US-based lower middle-market businesses.About GoPage CorporationGo-Page Corp focuses on providing SMEs App-less Digital Loyalty, Websites, Online, and Mobile Marketing Services in North America. The company helps small to mid-sized businesses to get greatly needed marketing exposure, and with their individually customized app-less digital loyalty for the SME, give customers many reasons to increase their spend at that business and keep coming backSA Capital Partners is an innovative financial services firm that specializes in mergers & acquisitions advisory and capital raising for lower middle market businesses. We aspire to give all the tools necessary to complete any transaction. SA Capital Partner’s financial services industry specialists provide comprehensive, integrated solutions to banking transactions. Our breadth of services and industry knowledge allow us to understand each client’s unique business needs. Our goal is to make all financial services available to every small business.For more information, visit https://www.sacapitalpartnersllc.com



