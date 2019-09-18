When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Southeastern Grocers (SEG), the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall for two 18-count cookie products sold in the bakery. The recall is due to the inclusion of an undeclared allergen in the products.

The 18-count Variety Pack containing Peanut Butter Cookies and the 18-count Peanut Butter Cookie did not include peanut ingredients on the label.

These products were sold in all Southeastern Grocers stores, and had a shelf-life of five days. Should a customer still have this product, it should be thrown away or returned to any store for a full refund.

The affected products and corresponding SLU codes below are for all stores: 18-count Variety Pack – containing Peanut Butter Cookies – 5079 18-count Peanut Butter Cookies – 69886

Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at (844) 745-0463 , Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.bi-lo.com, www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

