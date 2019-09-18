ACC GLOBAL MEDIA features Career Management Specialist Sara Curto

CAREER MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST SARA CURTO CEO OF SARA CURTO CONSULTING

ACC Global News features Career Management Specialist Sara Curto of Sara Curto Consulting Inc. on Jobs, Career, Life Path and Personal Wellness

If you're working a job you don't truly love, brings you happiness & stability both financially and mentally, its because you've never worked with career management specialist, Sara Curto.” — ACC NEWS RESEARCH DEPARTMENT

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACC GLOBAL MEDIA ACC NEWS Interview with Sara Curto , Founder of Sara Curto Consulting Inc. on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19TH, 2019 at 1PM (1 p.m. EST., Burlington, CanadaContact: Sara CurtoPhone: 1 (905)-484-9953Email:CoachSara@SaraCurto.CaWebsite: WWW.SARACURTO.CA Contact: ACC Global Media, 1-888-725-0554 www.Accglobalmedia.com(Talk Radio)ACC Global Media Spotlights Career Management Specialist Sara Curto of Sara Curto Consulting Inc. on Jobs, Career, Life Path and Personal WellnessToronto, Canada – The morning alarm goes off. You wake up dreading the day that’s waiting for you. Maybe, you love your job but you just can’t seem to break out and get that promotion you rightfully deserve. Perhaps, you’re struggling to figure out your desired career path or you’re having trouble finding your dream job. In personal and professional life, everything we need lies within ourselves. But, if you, like so many others hit a wall, just know that it happens to everyone and you are far from alone.Our reaction to adversity is what defines us as human beings. We should never be ashamed to seek outside perspectives to revitalize our spirit and achieve our dreams. Utilizing a wealth of personal and professional experience, Sara Curto has assisted countless individuals and business professionals to reach their maximum potential.With a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology, Sara spent the better part of 15 years as a professional recruiter. Ups and downs, overall, she felt unfulfilled. Sara would wake up in the middle of the night overwhelmed and stressed out. Sara always had a propensity for helping others. She just needed another outlet. Moments of inspiration come in many forms and for Sara, something clicked with passing of her grandfather, who always inspired her and others to live life to the fullest and to continue pushing to the next step.This was Sara’s moment and she dove head first into pursuing her true dream of running her own business and helping people on her terms by incorporating her vast experience and general knack for understanding people. In her pursuit, she went on to earn certifications as a Human Resource Leader, Professional Resume Writer, Career Strategist and Career Coach.Officially setting out on her own in 2017, Sara offers a wide variety of sessional workshops and package options to meet the needs of her client base. Through one-on-one sessions in person, via phone, Zoom video conferencing and through speaking engagements, Sara has the ability to extend her services internationally. Sara’s insight and experience enable her to relate to most situations that clients endure.Most importantly, Sara works with clients through the entire job search. From resume writing to networking, interview coaching to career coaching; Sara’s clients learn how to effectively market themselves to prospective or existing employers. Her growing client base is living proof of Sara’s result driven process.“Over the years, I’ve reviewed thousands of resumes. I know what companies discuss behind closed doors. I know the strengths and weaknesses that potential employers look for. With every client, I am direct and honest. I create a comfortable space and tailor my approach to best suit their needs to generate positive results,” exclaims Curto.Sara Curto will be featured on ACC News Talk Radio www.blogtalkradio.com/accglobalmedia on Thursday, September 19th at 1pm EST. For more information about Sara Curto, visit www.saracurto.ca , email coachsara@saracurto.ca or call 905-484-9953.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.