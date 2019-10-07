ATS Successfully Treats Mali Village’s Drinking Water

A humanitarian project involving ATS and Utah Mountain Stars basketball team nets successful water treatment of a Mali, African village.

Stewards of Humanity is not just a tagline but something we stand behind. We want to ensure parts of the world can get water treatment and helps us to carry a bigger vision of helping the world.” — Kirk Langston

MIDVALE, UT, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATS is proud to announce they have successfully treated a Mali village’s drinking water, allowing the people to finally achieve clean, safe drinking water – for the first time. On August 6, and in conjunction with Utah Mountain Stars basketball team, a group of 18 basketball players (ages 16-17) and parents from Utah, engaged in a clean water project. With the help of local Malian citizens, the Moussalabougou village, with a population of approximately 1,000 people, was selected for the project.Kirk Langston, executive of sales for ATS, represented the company. With ATS technology, Langston and his team were able to implement a system which delivers clean drinking water. When they arrived, they went straight to work, installing a three-stage filtration system that removes particulates and contaminants from the well source water to the village. The water well was 98 feet in depth which feeds into a 2,640-gallon water tank. A solar-powered well pump and pump controller unit was installed with an additional 24 volts of battery power connected directly to the controller unit to ensure 24/7 pumping operations.Two water-level sensors were installed – one for the pump to shut off if the water table in the well were the water level to ever drop below the pump – one to shut off the pump if the water level reached the top of the storage tank to prevent it from overflowing. The solar panels continuously recharge the batteries connected to the control unit. ATS also installed a solar-powered UV radiation unit to disinfect the water after it passed through the filtration process.Ensuring that parts of the world can get sustainable clean water helps ATS to carry a bigger vision of helping the world. The village now has a year’s worth of treatment, and ATS will continue to supply the filtration materials on an annual basis.Langston said it was a life-changer. “Stewards of Humanity is not just a tagline but something we stand behind. “It was amazing to see firsthand the difference it made to the children, families, and to that community in general. They never had clean water and had to walk 1 ½ miles a day to get access. We’re very proud and humbled to be a part of this special project. We got to know the community and became lifelong friends; it was indescribable how much this little village expressed their gratitude for what we did for them.”ATS would like to thank Mike Clayton, Utah Mountain Stars, and Harrington Plastics for contributing to the project, as well as other individuals who aided in the project. ATS intends to expand its footprint across the world with more African projects. If you need help in drinking water treatment or would like to get involved with these humanitarian projects in the future, please contact ATS at 855.215.4600.ATSRichard Allred801.255.5336media@ATSSmartSolutions.com

Mali Water Project



