Saratoga Springs UT Case Study Nets Successful Results with ATS Innova MB

ATS Slogan

Saratoga Springs, UT dealt with low flow in a large collection system, which generated large quantities of H2S and odor complaints. ATS Innova fixed the issue.

Anyone in our business, the wastewater business, should pay special attention to what we're accomplishing using modern, technology-driven bioaugmentation.” — Greg Page

MIDVALE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATS Innova announces successful case study with the city of Saratoga Springs, UT using Innova MB products. Due to a lower flow in a large collection system, slow-moving water quickly turned anaerobic, in the spring of 2018, generating large quantities of H2S, as well as odor issues throughout the community. The current treatment of calcium nitrate for odor control was not addressing the growing problem.Greg Page, regional sales manager for ATS Innova, reached out to Saratoga Springs City Official, Chris Jackson to inquire if they were dealing with odor control issues. After it was confirmed they were, Jackson agreed to a 60-day trial using Innova MB-1000, which is a specialized microbial bioaugmentation product. Page said this about their situation. “They were using around 80 gallons per day (or more) on the Redwood Road line, dosing at lift station 6, which is basically the very end of the line. The Redwood road main interceptor line flows somewhere around 750,000 gallons per day of municipal wastewater and was generating peaks of over 400 ppm H2S at times, with a usual daily average of around 100 PPM. This was with a substantial calcium nitrate treatment.” He concluded that after dosing at the bottom of the forced mains at 6, 7, and 3 (basically lift stations), with adjustments being made, the trial proved successful.After the trial period ended, Jackson concluded the product worked quite well with no remaining odor complaint calls. Within 4 weeks, they saw a drastic reduction in H2S and were able to achieve peaks below 100 PPM with daily averages below 10 PPM. In 2019, Jackson agreed to install 3 more dosing stations on the other side of the city to help cut back on FOG and H2S in those systems.Overall, Saratoga Springs solved their issues at a net cost reduction, using an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional chemicals. Because of its safety standard, it was given the GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) stamp of approval from the FDA. This means the product can be safely added to food for human consumption.Page added that ATS Innova expects to see more of these success stories as the technology continues to penetrate the market and they drive more awareness. “Anyone in our business, the wastewater business, should pay special attention to what we're accomplishing using modern, technology-driven bioaugmentation. Humans domesticated dogs some 15,000 years ago and they've proven to be incredibly useful. We're now doing the same with bacteria and will in the future do the same with viruses.”About ATSATS works with water professionals to help solve some of the toughest clean-water issues in America and beyond. For nearly 40 years, the company has offered a wide variety of proprietary and advanced specialty chemicals that have given public waterworks and water treatment plants remarkable results. ATS empowers its clients with in-depth knowledge and the most innovative products on the market.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.