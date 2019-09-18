Google’s Daniels Leads Omnichannel Marketing Panel At M2Moms® The Marketing to Moms Conference

Tina Daniels, Director of Agency Business, Google

Winning with today’s high media consuming, time strapped women and moms

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tina Daniels, Director of Agency Business at Google, will lead a panel of media, marketing, research and commerce experts from Facebook, Instagram, Foursquare, Jetblack, Edison Research and BuzzFeed to show marketers how to succeed in today’s user-choice world at M2Moms® -The Marketing to Moms Conference . M2Momswill be held October 16 & 17, 2019, at Fordham University’s NYC Lincoln Center campus. It is presented by Fordham’s Center for Positive Marketing and attended by national and global brand marketing executives to learn how to build more business with women and moms.The New World of Omnichannel Marketing“We’ll show marketers how to break through. We’ll begin with insights on how they can best capture the attention and action of distracted mobile phone users on the go,” Daniels said. “News, opinions, product descriptions & pricing, customer ratings and recommendations, gossip, places to chat or learn anything under the sun, support groups, advice on every subject, instant access to all kinds of services and shopping, buying and cost-efficient delivery…basically we carry the world in our pockets.” Panelists include: Ariel Segal, Foursquare; Dominique Essig, Jetblack; Megan Lazovick, Edison Research; Erin Phraner, Buzzfeed and Olivia Basu, Facebook.Moms Many Roles“Tina’s session fits perfectly with this year’s focus on tech,” according to Nan McCann, M2Momsproducer. “We’re featuring multiple sessions on how moms and women are using every screen at their disposal to network, search, get advice, recommend, shop & buy. The tech sessions & media discussions will be presented by Google, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Foursquare, BuzzFeed, JetBlack, and Edison Research. Additionally, we’ll explore how “smart” innovation is changing the home environment.”More 2019 Highlights:“We’re also looking at how inter-generational marketing has become a key component of marketing to moms and women. It includes timely new presentations on the very real differences between millennial moms and the massive emerging cohort of Gen Z moms and women. And we’re seeing how micro-insights help marketers increase their research ROI and get the most out of their data and info. We’ll also take an in-depth look at the moms market in China. Every year 17 million new babies are born in China versus only 4 million new US babies. It absolutely dwarfs the US market,”Creative Engagement & Awards:“It’s not all work. In keeping with our annual traditions we’ll present our “Mom First” & “This Woman Means Business” Awards. The “Mom First” Award is given to a mom who saw and successfully pursued a business opportunity she discovered while being a mom. The “This Women Means Business” Award is presented to a proven business leader… an innovator and visionary…who in words and actions recognizes that women can be a transforming economic force in the world today…that for every successful enterprise, women mean business.”Tina Daniels Bio:Tina DanielsDirector of Agency Business DevelopmentGoogleTina serves as Google's Director of Agency Business Development partnering with Omnicom in the United States and the Americas. She works with their executive leadership overseeing joint strategic initiatives, commercial incentive plans and cultivation of top client accounts. Previously, Tina ran Google's Advertising Platform and Publisher Marketing team responsible for industry marketing of their adtech, programmatic and mobile solutions.Before joining Google, Tina was the Chief Revenue Officer at Syncapse, leading their sales, account management and service teams advising many global consumer brands on their social media and marketing strategies. Her previous roles as a Director in the Microsoft global advertising sales group and V.P.Global Client Development at Avenue A | Razorfish gave her unique experience managing large-scale client relationships and driving digital marketing strategies across a wide variety of advertiser verticals.Tina is Board President of the Women’s Prison Association and Home and a member of the Kravis Leadership Institute advisory board. She is a graduate of Claremont McKenna College and Harvard Business School. Tina is also a member of the Board of Trustees of Claremont McKenna College.M2Moms/ M2WSponsors:Presenting Sponsor for 2019 is The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. Additional sponsors include: Google, AARP, Facebook, Healthline, Foursquare, WongDoody, GfK, The Motherboard, FlashLight Insights, Playwell LLC, Marketing to Mums, Tinybeans, Incite, The Female Factor, The Hunter Miller Group, Edison Research, BuzzFeed, Millennial Ad Network, Foundry 360 at Meredith, Snippies and Tiny Tutus. M2Momsis proud to support The First 1,000 Days.About M2Moms/ M2WM2Moms-The Marketing to Moms ConferenceM2W-The Marketing to Women ConferenceOctober 16 & 17, 2019, Pope Auditorium at Fordham UniversityFor information: www.M2Moms.com www.m2w.biz or 860.724.2649 or nan@pme-events.comM2Moms& M2Ware produced by PMEEnterpri



