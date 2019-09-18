King Crimson's “In The Court Of The Crimson King” 50th Anniversary Series 3CD/Blu-Ray

King Crimson - In the Court of the Crimson King

Blu-Ray features all-new, 2019, 5.1 & stereo mixes by Steven Wilson, approved by Robert Fripp in 24/96 resolution

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, September 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recorded in 1969 “In The Court Of The Crimson King” stands as one of the defining albums of British rock music & one of the finest debut albums of all time. Described at the time as “an uncanny masterpiece” by Pete Townshend, the album has achieved legendary status over the years. Fifty years on, the album is one of the most beloved & revered in the rock music canon.The 50th anniversary edition features:Blu-Ray: First time on Blu-Ray for this iconic album with all new mixes in stereo & 5.1, original album mixes and a multitude of extras all in Hi-Resolution.CDs: 3 CDs present the 2019 mixes in stereo & instrumental forms, an expanded alternate album and the original album mix – also with additional tracks.Packaged in two gatefold sleeves with booklet in a rigid exterior slipcaseBlu-Ray features all-new, 2019, 5.1 & stereo mixes by Steven Wilson, approved by Robert Fripp in 24/96 resolution – the first time the album has appeared in 5.1 at 24/96 resolution. Blu-Ray also features the original master edition of the 1969 album mix in 24/96 stereo. Blu-Ray also features a complete alternate album comprising 2019 mixes by Steven WilsonA further album's worth of additional material drawn from studio takes – much of it mixed by Steven Wilson & including extracts from the 'wind session' that produced the intro to 21CSM in stereo for the first time, the single a/b sides of the album title track drawn, for the first time since on disc, from the original master tapes & more are also included.The Blu-Ray is completed by a set of 2019 instrumental mixes and the surviving fragment of black & white footage from Hyde Park in 1969This set marks the first appearance of the album on Blu-Ray completing the availability of all King Crimson studio albums on the format.CD1 presents the album in its 2019 stereo mix – along with the 2019 instrumental takes (with 'Moonchild' edited to song length)CD2 presents an expanded edition of the alternate album from the Blu-RayCD3 features the original master edition of the 1969 mix plus additional tracksPresented as a 2 x gatefold sleeve edition containing the individual CDs plus booklet with new sleeve-notes by King Crimson biographer Sid Smith packed in a rigid slipcase. Artwork derived from the original paintings, as meticulously restored, for the limited edition full sized, signed printsAll material on this set will also feature on the forthcoming “Complete 1969 Sessions” – the eighth boxed set in the series documenting King Crimson's studio & live recordings from 1969 onwards.The Alternate album appears, quite deliberately, in slightly different track-listings on the Blu-Ray & CD (& on the accompanying double vinyl set). The aim on the Blu-Ray was to provide a fully sequenced listen that closely resembled the original album running order. This was extended on the CD, gathering many of the new mixes on one disc & revised again to make for a satisfying listen on vinyl.In common with all other King Crimson studio albums in the format, the 5.1 mixes are being made available in this affordable set rather than being held over exclusively for larger expensive boxed sets, a practice that limits the availability of the music in multichannel audio to the detriment of artists and fans alike.In the 50 years since its release “In The Court of the Crimson King” has never been out of print or unavailable in any of the world's main music markets & continues to enjoy consistently high sales.Blu-Ray NTSC, Zone ABC, playable on all BD players & drivesTo pre-order:Distributed in North America by Amped Distribution.Catch King Crimson's North American tour:SEP 14, 2019 - BUDWEISER STAGE, TorontoSEP 17, 2019 - ST DENIS THEATRE, MontrealSEP 19, 2019 - BOCH CENTER WANG THEATER, BostonSEP 21, 2019 - RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL, New York CitySEP 23, 2019 - THE MET, PhilidelphiaSEP 25, 2019 - HARD ROCK ROCKSINO, ClevelandSEP 27, 2019 - THE RYMAN AUDITORIUM, NashvilleSEP 29, 2019 - THE COBB CENTER, AtlantaFor more information: www.dgmlive.com Press inquiries:



