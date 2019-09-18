HomeGardenandHomestead.com Publishes Guide to Planting Fall Bulbs

A new tulip blend called Tulip Blend Twister combines three stunning hybrid tulips in one easy-to-plant assortment.

Home, Garden and Homestead’s guide to planting flower bulbs in the fall is designed for beginning gardeners as well as experienced gardeners.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home, Garden and Homestead, a website that offers informative advice about creating healthy homes and beautiful gardens, just published a guide to planting fall bulbs that flower in the spring. The story is entitled Planting Fall Bulbs Brings Colorful Spring Flowers.

Those who have never planted bulbs will benefit from the information about the benefits of adding bulbs to their gardens and the basic planting instructions. Experienced gardeners will benefit from the growing tips for a wide variety of bulbs including tulips, daffodils, hyacinth, crocus and allium. Beginners and experienced gardeners alike will enjoy the information about the newest types of bulbs that will produce colorful blooms come springtime.

Randy Schultz, content editor of HomeGardenandHomestead.com, says anyone can grow bulbs—even if they’ve never planted anything in the ground before. “All you have to do to successfully grow bulbs is dig a hole, drop in a bulb, cover it with dirt, and water it,” said Schultz. “Mother Nature will take care of the rest.”

THE BEST OF THE NEW BULBS

The Home, Garden and Homestead guide to planting bulbs includes information about some of the top new bulb varieties and bulb blends. Tulip Blend Twister from Colorblends is an assortment of three tulip varieties—a single-petaled late-blooming yellow tulip, a white lily-flowered tulip, and a deep-red Triumph tulip. This blend produces a multi-colored display in the spring garden. Another outstanding bulb blend is the Rotterdam Daffodil Mix from Brent and Becky’s Bulbs. This mix is a combination of early season, mid-season and late-blooming yellow daffodils that create a succession of bright yellow flowers that lasts all spring.

One of the best new daffodil varieties this year is Rijnveld’s Early Sensation from Brent and Becky’s Bulbs. This beautiful daffodil is an ultra-early blooming variety. In some areas it blooms in late January—even through the snow. The bright yellow flowers of Rijnveld’s Early Sensation are a welcome reminder that spring is coming!

Also included in the Home, Garden and Homestead story about fall bulbs is a step-by-step guide to how and when to properly plant bulbs. These tips include information about planting augers from PowerPlanter.com. These handy augers fit into a standard power drill and make digging holes fast and easy.

AWARD-WINNING WEBSITE

HomeGardenandHomestead.com received the 2019 Media Awards Gold Medal of Achievement for Best Overall Garden Website, presented by GardenComm. This international award recognizes individuals and companies who achieve the highest levels of talent and professionalism in garden communications.

In honoring HomeGardenandHomestead.com as the best overall garden website, the 2019 Media Awards judges said the website was “a very nice collaboration of experienced contributors in response to across-the-board gardener and homesteader interests and concerns. They educate on many levels with good writing, visuals, and appreciation of what their audience wants to know.”

“HomeGardenandHomestead.com is dedicated to spreading the word about what’s new, awesome and trending for homes, gardens and homesteads of all sizes,” said Randy Schultz, Content Editor. “Our goal is to help make the planet a better place— one home and one garden at a time.”

HomeGardenandHomestead.com posts stories of interest to everyone who wants to create an attractive and healthy environment in their homes and gardens. Recent stories include Attract Butterflies to Your Garden, Easy Tips for a Low-Cost Room Makeover, and Use Chemical-free BTI to Kill Mosquitoes. Visitors to the website are invited to subscribe to the free enewsletter that contains the latest information about new products, new plants and tips for creating a healthy lifestyle.



