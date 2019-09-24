Hispanic Owned Agency HITEX MARKETING GROUP Awarded Local Developing Business (LDB) Certification by Miami-Dade County

Enrique Pérez, CEO of Hitex Marketing Group, Inc.

Hispanic-Owned HITEX Marketing Group, Inc. Achieves Local Developing (LDB) Certification by Miami-Dade County Small Business Development (SBD) division.

Our controlled organic growth of 100% over the past 4 years propelled us into our industry’s top 1% in 2019 and now we look forward to expansion with recent Federal, State and Municipal certifications” — Enrique Pérez

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, September 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HITEX Marketing Group, Inc. an award-winning Miami-based, Hispanic-owned full scope marketing and branding agency is proud to announce their Local Developing Business (LDB) program certification awarded by Miami-Dade County Small Business Development (SBD) , a division of the Internal Services Department (ISD).After passing the review and rigorous requirements in the LDB certification process, this certification award proves that HITEX Marketing Group, Inc. meets the requirements to do business with local government agencies and may bid on contracts under the following categories:• NAICS 541613: Marketing Consulting Agencies• NAICS 541810: Advertising Agencies• NAICS 541820: Public Relations AgenciesAccording to Miami-Dade County Small Business Development (SBD), a division of the Internal Services Department (ISD), this is a unique certification with a commitment to utilize LDB certified firms in its programs and establishes a statutory goal utilization on all County contracts. Additionally, the County encourages all prime contractors to use LDB Certified firms. “It’s a great honor to be LDB certified – this is Miami-Dade County Government’s flagship small business development program,” said Enrique Pérez, President of HITEX Marketing Group, Inc.Mr. Pérez, an advertising and marketing professional with two decades of experience in both the US Hispanic and general markets, added: “Our controlled organic growth of 100% over the past four years propelled us into our industry’s top 1% in 2019 and now we look forward to expansion with recent Federal, State and Municipal certifications. We’ve teamed up with the right Business-to-Government (B2G) partner. Many thanks to the support provided by our top-notch certification and supplier diversity consultants from Rafael Marrero & Company .”ABOUT HITEX MARKETING GROUP, INC.HITEX Marketing Group, Inc. is full-service promotions agency helping some of the world’s leading companies increase band recognition and grow their sales by using targeted promotional merchandise. HITEX Marketing designs, sources, and develops items to further your messaging while respecting your brand guidelines. We maintain a keen awareness of emerging trends and the latest innovations through extensive market research. We assist our clients in the design of full-scale branded merchandise programs, including expertise in packaging, apparel signage and displays. Our solid supplier relationships locally and around the globe enable us to provide quality products to our clients wherever and whenever they are needed. Learn more: https://www.hitexmarketing.com ABOUT RAFAEL MARRERO & COMPANYRafael Marrero & Company helps other Veteran-Owned, Minority, Women, and Small Businesses break into the $500 Billion federal market. Rafael Marrero & Company is full-service provider of registration, certification, market research, procurement readiness training, marketing, proposal writing, and GSA schedule services. The firm is licensed, insured and holds accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with an A+ Rating. Rafael Marrero & Company, the premiere business-to-government (B2G) management consulting firm is ranked as one of America’s fastest growing privately owned companies, Supplier of the Year, Top Government Services Providers, Best 50 Workplaces in America, and Inc. 500 Honorees. Learn more: https://rafaelmarrero.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.