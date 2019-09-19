Execs In The Know & COPC Inc. Release the 2019 Consumer Edition of the Customer Experience Management Benchmark Series

Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know and COPC Inc. have announced the release of the 2019 Consumer Edition of the Customer Experience Management Benchmark (CXMB) Series.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global customer experience industry leaders Execs In The Know and customer experience consulting firm COPC Inc. have announced the release of the 2019 Consumer Edition of the Customer Experience Management Benchmark (CXMB) Series. The 14th biannual installment of the series has corralled relevant year-over-year insights into emerging trends and advanced data surrounding customer expectations, desires, and behavioral patterns when using various customer care channels. Among the channels explored are Traditional Care (phone, email, and in-person), Social Media Care (Facebook, Twitter, etc.), Interactive Care (online/video chat, chatbot, and self-help), and Mobile Care (apps, mobile chat, and text/SMS).

Key insights from the 2019 CXMB Series Consumer Edition report include:

- Only 35% of consumers think brands are generally meeting their customer care needs and expectations.

- 86% of consumers will pull their business if they have a negative experience even if they eventually get a satisfactory resolution.

- 52% of survey respondents named agent-related issues as the most frustrating aspect of interacting with a brand to resolve an issue.

- Customer satisfaction with the multichannel experience reached an all-time low, with just 38% indicating a satisfactory experience in 2019, down from 57% in 2018

- Shorter response/resolution time has dropped year-over-year as a desired area for improvement that would impact consumer’s levels of brand satisfaction.

- Phone slipped to its lowest level of usage in eight years’ worth of CXMB Series data in 2019.

“Execs In The Know and COPC Inc. have put together the Consumer Edition of the CXMB Series to serve as an all-inclusive resource for customer experience and customer care professionals who are looking to improve their strategies, improve brand loyalty and advocacy, and drive customer satisfaction,” said Susan McDaniel, partner and co-founder, Execs In The Know. “This year’s volume explores the experiences and opinions of consumers via a series of online survey modules, each aimed at a specific aspect of the customer journey, including the multichannel experience, unassisted channels, and customer effort.”

The 2019 Consumer Edition is the eighth consecutive year of reporting on findings of U.S. consumers in all age groups and geographic regions. The full 2019 Consumer Edition is available at http://bit.ly/2V58BDy.

About Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know is a global community of customer experience (CX) professionals focused on excellence in customer experience. Execs In The Know gives brands a platform to share and gain insights, benchmark their brand, stay on top of the latest trends in CX, and create lasting relationships with their peers – “Leaders Learning From Leaders.” Execs In The Know holds numerous live events each year including Customer Response Summit, Subject Matter Briefings, Lunch & Learns, and Leadership Dinners. They also offer industry content and thought leadership through its webinars, reports, Know It All online community, and various other social media groups. To learn more about Execs In The Know visit: www.execsintheknow.com.

About COPC Inc.

COPC Inc. provides consulting, training, certification and the RevealCX™ software solution for operations that support the customer experience. The company created the COPC Standards, a collection of performance management systems for call center operations, customer experience management, vendor management, and procurement. Founded in 1996, COPC Inc. began by helping call centers improve their performance. Today, the company is an innovative global leader that empowers organizations to optimize operations for the delivery of a superior service journey. COPC Inc. is headquartered in Winter Park, FL, U.S. and with operations in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, India and Japan. To learn more about COPC Inc., visit www.copc.com.



