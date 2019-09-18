Downtown Pittsburgh-based Wealth Management Firm Hapanowicz & Associates Launches Brand New Website and Brand New Look

At H&A, we’re about delivering expert financial advice paired with a personal touch.” — Bob Hapanowicz

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hapanowicz & Associates (H&A), an established wealth management firm located in Downtown Pittsburgh, launched a new website this month in order to showcase the firm’s offerings in a brand-new way.For more than 30 years, H&A has operated with a focus on simplifying the wealth management process for individuals, families, and businesses. While the web address of www.hapanowicz-associates.com remains the same, the website has been thoroughly updated to include expanded information about H&A services and offers access to valuable financial planning resources and guides, as well as featuring new team photos, and more—and is much more engaging, easy to navigate, and user-friendly than before. This new website is part of an exciting organizational refresh for the firm that centers around an updated and more modern look and feel that is all about welcoming people into the world of wealth management.“At H&A, we’re about delivering expert financial advice paired with a personal touch,” said Bob Hapanowicz, founder & president of H&A. “We wanted to make sure that feeling is fully communicated in everything we do and everyone we touch. By opening up our doors and showing people exactly who we are and how we work for them, as well as providing the information people need and want to know about financial issues in ways that feel accessible, understandable, and work best for them, our new website is just one example of how we do business a little differently at H&A.”The website was designed and developed by C-leveled , a local full-service brand strategy and marketing agency specializing in branding and rebranding, strategic marketing, and creating dynamic, responsive, and fully optimized websites.For a look at H&A’s new website and for more information about H&A, visit www.hapanowicz-associates.com # # #About Hapanowicz & AssociatesFor more than three decades, Hapanowicz & Associates has focused on a commitment to providing individuals, families, and employers across the Greater Pittsburgh region with the best financial solutions that make the most sense for their lives, businesses, and individual financial goals. Learn more about H&A by visiting hapanowicz-associates.com.Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Hapanowicz & Associates, a registered investment advisor. Hapanowicz & Associates and C-leveled are separate entities from LPL Financial.



