New Marketing Research Services Provider, Veridata Insights, Creates Automated Project Platform

Veridata Insights Co-founder Jami Pulley Veridata Insights Co-founder Tom Littlejohn

Customized technology solutions provide reach among consumer and B2B segments globally with emphasis on customer service.

In this industry, you can’t be the best unless your team has access to the latest technology. It’s exciting to have the ability to architect our system from the ground up.” — Tom Littlejohn, co-founder of Veridata Insights.

ALLEN, TX, USA, September 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newly founded Veridata Insights , a one-stop data collection partner, has launched its automated project platform to encompass all steps of the marketing research process including: respondent sourcing; survey programming; data collection; data visualization; dashboards; and analytics. The platform ties together the entire research process from employee onboarding and accounting to customer relationship management and project delivery. Proprietary cloud-based technology enables the company to scale at speed and deliver increased efficiencies to their clients.“Our clients are living in the midst of a data revolution where insights and action are possible at an unprecedented rate, but they don’t have enough time to really dig deep into its benefits,” said Tom Littlejohn, co-founder of Veridata Insights. “In this industry, you can’t be the best unless your team has access to the latest technology. It’s exciting to have the ability to architect our system from the ground up, and put the focus on our customers.”Tom Littlejohn and Jami Pulley co-founded Veridata Insights because they saw a clear communications and consistency gap between the research tools being leveraged and the service teams working for the end-customer. The integrated framework of the new cloud-based technology platform allows company employees the freedom to focus on clients by architecting all steps, including those beyond the research process itself, into one portal. This creates a streamlined approach that aligns critical external and internal functions that have traditionally been siloed.“From our standpoint, there is no difference between employee success and customer success. The highest level of service is achieved when those two ideals become inseparable,” said Jami Pulley, co-founder of Veridata Insights. “We are thrilled to finally have a company that empowers employees to support the customers with high touch, high value and meaningful communication through our platform.”Littlejohn and Pulley bring decades of market research experience to the newly formed company. Both have adapted technology, trained teams and created field plans to achieve results in past roles, with Littlejohn previously at Critical Mix and Cint, and Pulley at Critical Mix, eRewards, and ResearchNow.About Veridata InsightsVeridata Insights, founded in July 2019, is driving a new era of insights creation. Built upon the latest technology and a commitment to customer service, we leverage the full capacity of the internet to provide unparalleled reach among consumers, business professionals and specialized, target audiences. The Veridata Insights team is experienced, passionate and creative: a combination that delivers the ultimate customer experience. Our new automated project platform launched in September 2019, which provides a single place to manage all steps of the research process, from survey programming to analytics, as well as internal functions like employee onboarding, accounting and customer relationship management. www.veridatainsights.com ###



