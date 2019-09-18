Ideagen launches new software for environment, health and safety (EHS) legislation and compliance

Q-Pulse Law has been designed to cut down the time, eﬀort and cost in ﬁnding, translating and interpreting global compliance obligations

Q-Pulse Law will ensure that organisations can reduce the time spent on reviewing often complex legislation documentation and highlight any actions required to close any legal and compliance gaps” — Chrissi Jackson, Q-Pulse Law Product Manager

NOTTINGHAM, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideagen, the UK-based, global software firm, is launching new software designed to help businesses manage compliance and legislation requirements across the environment, health and safety (EHS) industry.

Q-Pulse Law – a modular enhancement to Ideagen’s flagship quality, safety and compliance software solution, Q-Pulse – provides regulatory information management capabilities for global EHS compliance.

The software will enable users to cut down the time, effort and cost in finding, translating and interpreting global compliance obligations, ensuring legal and regulatory compliance across the entire organisation.

Chrissi Jackson, Product Manager for Q-Pulse Law, said: “By breaking down legislation into actionable and understandable checklists, Q-Pulse Law allows users to spend more time assessing and ensuring compliance across all activities and locations.

“The software will help businesses understand compliance better, meet legal and compliance requirements more easily than before and become audit-ready by identifying gaps in their overall compliance profile.”

According to a recent report by Verdantix, an independent research and consulting firm with expertise in environment, health, safety, quality and operational excellence technologies, the global EHS market is currently valued at around $1.2 billion but expected to grow to $1.9million by 2024.

Q-Pulse Law marks Ideagen’s first strategic move into the global EHS market, and offers four integrated levels of legislation and compliance information to help organisations comply with local and global EHS law and compliance.

Chrissi added: “Q-Pulse Law will ensure that organisations can reduce the time spent on reviewing often complex legislation documentation and, at the same time, highlight any actions required to close any legal and compliance gaps.

“It is a single system for global and local EHS legislation and compliance content, enabling consistent and efficient, global reporting.”

Ideagen is a global leader in providing governance, risk and compliance (GRC) software to organisations operating in highly regulated industries.

Earlier this year, the company launched a web-based version of Q-Pulse with the release of Q-Pulse 7.

For more information on Q-Pulse Law or Ideagen, visit www.ideagen.com/products/q-pulse-law.

